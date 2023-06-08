Rich Owen “Line Dance King” – Radio Download Now

Rich Owen is a country singer/songwriter from Branson, Missouri. He has been singing all of his life: at home, in choirs, and in front of any audience that would listen. His earliest exposure to country music was from his mom who played Glen Campbell often. His other musical influences include the Eagles, Elvis Presley, Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, George Straight, Brad Paisley. His single, “Line Dance King” is a catchy, upbeat song showcasing his distinct country sound.

In “Line Dance King”, Rich sings that “his scootin’ boots are known throughout the land and he’s got the kind of moves every cowgirl understands; what a man!”

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Rich Owen

Song Title: Line Dance King

Publishing: Rich Owen

Publishing Affiliation: Other

Publishing 2: SSM Publishing

Publishing Affiliation 2: Other

Album Title: Line Dance King

Record Label: Evolution