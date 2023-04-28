Ricardo J.P. “The Key Across” now at radio: Radio/Media Download Here

Ricardo J.P. (born December 08, 1988) is an electronic instrumentalist. He works as an independent producer, specializing in albums and individual tracks of various genres for film, commercials, scripts and video games. At the age of 16 he began creating and designing electronic music with the help of his teacher Thomas Kopec.

He began uploading demo albums and singles to Bandcamp and Soundcloud from 2018 to 2021 using digital Daws like “Logic Pro X” and “FL Studio”. On May 5, 2022, he released “Black and Gold” and “Answer from a Shipwreck” on July 4, 2022. Both singles are from the debut album “Immortal Pirate” which was released October 10, 2022. On February 14, 2023, the second album was released titled “The Key Across” along with a separate digital single on March 17, 2023.