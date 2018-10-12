RIAA Reveals September 2018 Platinum And Gold Honors For Country

Gold And Platinum Awards

The RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (RIAA) has revealed GOLD and PLATINUM awards for SEPTEMBER 2018, with MIRANDA LAMBERT hauling in 2X PLATINUM Album awards for “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “Revolution” while THOMAS RHETT earned PLATINUM Album certifications for “Life Changes” and “It Goes Like This.”

Multi-PLATINUM Single awards were also given to FLORDIA GEORGIA LINE for “Cruise” at 11X PLATINUM; RHETT for “Die A Happy Man” at 5X PLATINUM; BEBE REXHA ft. FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE for “Meant To Be” at 4X PLATINUM; LAMBERT for “Mama’s Broken Heart” and “The House That Built Me” at 3X PLATINUM and “Over You” at 2X PLATINUM; JON PARDI for “Dirt On My Boots” and “Head Over Boots” at 2X PLATINUM; LANCO for “Greatest Love Story” at 2X PLATINUM; RHETT for “Marry Me” at 2X PLATINUM; DARIUS RUCKER for “Alright” at 2X PLATINUM; and DAVID NAIL for “Whatever She’s Got” at 2X PLATINUM. Additionally, RUCKER, LAMBERT, and PARDI each earned PLATINUM Single honors for “If I Told You,” “Automatic,” and “Heartache On The Dance Floor,” respectively.

The RIAA bestowed GOLD Single honors on RHETT for “Life Changes,” RUSSELL DICKERSON for “Blue Tacoma,” MITCHELL TENPENNY for “Drunk Me,” and NAIL for “Nights On Fire.” To see a full list of RIAA PLATINUM and GOLD Album and Single honors, visit the RIAA website here.