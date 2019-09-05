Rhonda Vincent & The Rage Ranked Among Top 10 Best Concert Albums Ever Recorded At The Ryman By Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone recently ranked Rhonda Vincent & The Rage’salbum Bluegrass Legends among their top 10 best concert albums ever to be recorded at the ‘Mother Church of Country Music’ , Ryman Auditorium in historic downtown Nashville. The 2018 recording features collaborations with Bluegrass icons Jesse McReynolds, Mac Wiseman, Bobby Osborne, and Sonny Osborne. Other listed recordings include Emmylou Harris, Marty Stuart, Neil Young, Levon Helm and Jason Isbell.

New song “Like I Could” Reaches #1 on Bluegrass Today Airplay Chart:

Vincent’s new song “Like I Could” recently reached #1 on the Bluegrass Today Airplay chart. The song was co-written by Grand Ole Opry star Jeannie Seely, along with Erin Enderlin and Bobby Tomberlin .

A concept video for the song premiered by RollingStone.com, features Vincent’s real life husband and manager Herb Sandker, portraying the role of a wandering-eyed lover whose actions spurns the dissolution of a once perfect relationship. The video was shot in Nashville’s Music City Bar & Grill, and Directed by Jason Lee Denton and Steve Voss.

2019 IBMA Nominations

Rhonda and bandmates Hunter Berry and Josh Williams have been nominated for a total of four 2019 International Bluegrass Music Awards. Vincent received a pair of nominations for Female Vocalist Of The Year, along with a Collaborative Recording Of The Year nod for her duet with Dolly Parton on “Please,” a song originally written by Elton John & Bernie Taupin.

“Our life’s love and career are totally immersed in bluegrass music,” said Vincent. “It’s what we do! We are so thrilled to be recognized by the members of IBMA. Special thanks to Elton John & Bernie Taupin for allowing us to create a bluegrass version of “Please,” and to Dolly Parton for her amazing creativity and for joining us on the song.”

Additionally, her Rage band mates Hunter Berry received a Fiddle Player Of The Year nomination, and Josh Williams a Guitar Player Of The Year nomination.

The winners will be announced during the IBMA’s World of Bluegrass gala awards presentation on September 26 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, N.C.

Rhonda Vincent On Tour:

For Rhonda’s most up-to-date tour schedule, visit rhondavincent.com

About Rhonda Vincent:

Rhonda Vincent was born in Greentop, Missouri, where she grew up performing in her family band, The Sally Mountain Show, featuring country and bluegrass music. After releasing a handful of her own successful bluegrass albums on Rebel Records as the 1990’s began, she was signed to a country recording contract with Giant Records. Songs such as “I’m Not Over You,” “An Old Memory (Found It’s Way Back Home Again),” “I Do My Cryin’ At Night,” and “At The Corner Of Walk and Don’t Walk” endeared her to fans of traditional country music, even if the mainstream audience was not ready for her unashamedly country sound. After developing a loyal following within both musical styles, she chose to return to her bluegrass roots in 2000, and hasn’t looked back. Her powerful voice and unrelenting work ethic have made her the undisputed “Queen of Bluegrass” (a title bestowed upon her by The Wall Street Journal), earning her a closet full of bluegrass music awards, and a GRAMMY Award for Best Bluegrass Album in 2017. Her first-class presentation both on and off stage has allowed Vincent to be one of the only bluegrass artists of the 21st century whose albums consistently reach the Billboard Country Top 40, finding a home among both camps of fans. She is also one of Nashville’s most in-demand harmony singers, heard on recordings alongside names such as Dolly Parton, Alan Jackson, and Daryle Singletary. For more information and the latest tour itinerary, visit rhondavincent.com.

