Rhonda Vincent & The Rage Nominated For Four 2019 IBMA Awards

As announced by the International Bluegrass Music Association at a Nashville press conference recently, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage have been nominated for four 2019 Bluegrass Music Awards. Vincent received a nomination for Female Vocalist Of The Year, along with a Collaborative Recording Of The Year nod for her duet with Dolly Parton on “Please,” a song originally written by Elton John & Bernie Taupin.

Additionally, Vincent’s Rage band mates also received two nominations in their respective categories, with Hunter Berry for Fiddle Player Of The Year and Josh Williams for Guitar Player Of The Year.

“Our life’s love and career are totally immersed in bluegrass music,” said Vincent. “It’s what we do! We are so thrilled to be recognized by the members of IBMA. Special thanks to Elton John & Bernie Taupin for allowing us to create a bluegrass version of “Please,” and to Dolly Parton for her amazing creativity and for joining us on the song.”

The winners will be announced during a gala awards presentation on September 26 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, N.C.

New video for “Like I Could” premieres at RollingStone.com, plus set to air on The Heartland Network and CMT Music

RollingStone.com recently premiered Vincent’s new music video for “Like I Could,” a song co-written by Grand Ole Opry star Jeannie Seely, along with Erin Enderlinand Bobby Tomberlin. The video features Vincent’s real life husband and manager Herb Sandker, who portrays the role of a wandering-eyed lover whose actions spurns the dissolution a once perfect relationship. The video was shot in Nashville’s Music City Bar & Grill, and Directed by Jason Lee Denton and Steve Voss.

The Heartland Network will also premiere the video on Country Music Today this Friday, July 26 at 2:19 pm ET, with additional airings on Saturday, July 27 at 12:29 am & 6:21 pm, and on Tuesday, July 30 at 2:37 pm.

CMT Music will also premiere the video to their CMT Edge portal, with airing dates/times still to be announced. Stay tuned to CMT.com for more information.

Rhonda Vincent On Tour:

7/28 Lyons, CO / Rockygrass

8/2 Parsons, WV / Pickin’ In Parsons

8/3 Milan, MI / Milan Bluegrass Festival

8/10 Copper Mountain, CO / Guitar Town / Copper Mountain Resort

8/14 PRIVATE / Nashville, TN / iHeart Radio

8/15 Marion, NC / NC State Bluegrass Festival

8/17 Gettysburg, PA / Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival

8/24 Pelham, TN / The Caverns / Buy Tickets

8/30 New Richmond, Quebec, CANADA / New Richmond Bluegrass Festival

8/31 Thomas Point Beach, ME / Bluegrass Festival

9/1 Thomas Point Beach, ME / Bluegrass Festival

9/7 Wagoner, OK / Bluegrass & Chili Cook Off

9/12 Versailles, KY / Kentucky Castle

9/13 Sullivan, IL / Backyard Bluegrass Festival

9/19 Bean Blossom, IN / Bean Blossom Bluegrass Festival

9/20 Kodak, TN / Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival

9/21 Conway, MO / Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival

9/24 Branson, MO / Clay Cooper Theatre

9/27 Shipshewana, IN / Blue Gate Theatre

9/28 Vine Grove, KY / Vine Grove Bluegrass Festival

10/4 Franklin, NC / Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts

10/5 Lebanon, VA

10/12 Waldron, AR / Turkey Track Bluegrass Festival

10/13 Jefferson City, MO / Windstone Entertainment Event Center

10/18 Mamaroneck, NY / The Emelin Theatre

10/19 Hamilton, OH / Parrish Auditorium

10/24 Anderson, SC / Anderson Bluegrass Festival

For Rhonda’s most up-to-date tour schedule, visit rhondavincent.com

About Rhonda Vincent:

Rhonda Vincent was born in Greentop, Missouri, where she grew up performing in her family band, The Sally Mountain Show, featuring country and bluegrass music. After releasing a handful of her own successful bluegrass albums on Rebel Records as the 1990’s began, she was signed to a country recording contract with Giant Records. Songs such as “I’m Not Over You,” “An Old Memory (Found It’s Way Back Home Again),” “I Do My Cryin’ At Night,” and “At The Corner Of Walk and Don’t Walk” endeared her to fans of traditional country music, even if the mainstream audience was not ready for her unashamedly country sound. After developing a loyal following within both musical styles, she chose to return to her bluegrass roots in 2000, and hasn’t looked back. Her powerful voice and unrelenting work ethic have made her the undisputed “Queen of Bluegrass” (a title bestowed upon her by The Wall Street Journal), earning her a closet full of bluegrass music awards, and a GRAMMY Award for Best Bluegrass Album in 2017. Her first-class presentation both on and off stage has allowed Vincent to be one of the only bluegrass artists of the 21st century whose albums consistently reach the Billboard Country Top 40, finding a home among both camps of fans. She is also one of Nashville’s most in-demand harmony singers, heard on recordings alongside names such as Dolly Parton, Alan Jackson, and Daryle Singletary. For more information and the latest tour itinerary, visit rhondavincent.com.

