Rhea Francani Partners With VH1 Save The Music To Launch New Single

Country pop singer/songwriter/producer Rhea Francani is launching her new single I’m More with a philanthropic effort for Save The Music.

Listen to I’m More here: rheafrancani.com.

For each download of the song, debuting March 23 on all digital streaming platforms, VH1 Save The Music Foundation will receive a donation. The “Download To Donate” program is expected to generate thousands of dollars to improve music education in schools.

Francani’s highly anticipated new song follows her I’ll Go single that was released in July and has earned thousands of digital streams. Her newest single blends classic country with bluegrass, pop and rock sounds to create a distinctive country brand of music, style and fun.

“I am humbled to be invited to support the amazing work that Save The Music does,” Francani said. “As a music teacher, I understand the vital role music plays in uniting communities and giving all children a shot at a brighter future.”

Almost one third of American students don’t have access to a music education program. An overwhelming majority of those students come from lower-income families or schools that lack resources to provide musical instruments and full-time music teachers.

“We’ve seen the power of music get people through a very challenging time,” said Henry Donahue, Executive Director of VH 1 Save The Music Foundation. “Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, school budgets are being spread too thin, new safety guidelines are creating schedule restrictions for music classes, and many students still remain learning from home. We’re grateful to partner with Rhea and her personal connection to our mission as a music teacher makes it all the more meaningful.”

Francani, who holds a Masters’ degree in Music and Music Education from Columbia University, built a world-class performing arts program for the middle school at Florida Atlantic University while simultaneously creating her own music.

The New York native turned Nashville rising star cites Maren Morris, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and Boyz II Men as her influences. Her own sound takes those inspirations, dials back the pop, adds Americana and fine-tunes the style with carefully deliberate songwriting.

Similar to Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce, Rhea’s cosmopolitan sound blurs the lines between country and pop. Her bold energy has been compared to Carrie Underwood and Chris Stapleton. Her soulful spirit is reminiscent of classic hits from Lady A and Little Big Town.

With an emphasis on clarion singing, subtle accompaniment and heartfelt performances by Francani and her instrumentalists, I’m More has something for every fan of contemporary country music. Recorded at Blackbird Studio, Nashville’s premiere recording facility, the song’s lyrics convey a heartfelt message that will convince listeners they are more than enough.

The single was created with a prominent line-up of seasoned session players – including Mike Rojas, who last month was nominated for the Academy of Country Music’s Piano/Keys Player of the Year and Evan Hutchings, nominated for ACM’s Drummer of the Year.

“Like everyone, I sometimes face adversity. I composed I’m More to remind myself that I can overcome every issue,” Francani said. “I’m more than the hurdles I’m challenged to overcome and so are you.”

Francani’s first major success as a solo artist was her self-penned 12-track debut album “Now or Never”. Recorded at OmniSound Studios, the album features singles Is This Love, Shotgun Baby and Dizzy, which reached #11 on the global HotDisc chart and enjoyed circulation on All Access Nashville radio services, as well as international acclaim.

Rhea Francani has performed at sold-out events including the WYRK Acoustic Show featuring Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Big & Rich; enjoyed tremendous television coverage; played live on numerous radio stations; and produced her own music showcases in prominent country music venues.

I’m More by Rhea Francani on the Limestone Records independent music label is now available online worldwide from quality digital music retailers or go to rheafrancani.com.

ABOUT SAVE THE MUSIC

The VH1 Save The Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps students, schools and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. Founded in 1997, Save The Music partners with school districts and raises funds to restore music programs in public schools. Since inception, the organization has donated more than $60 million worth of new musical instruments, equipment and technology to 2,201 schools in 277 school districts around the country – impacting the lives of hundreds of thousands of students. Learn more about VH1 Save The Music Foundation at www.savethemusic.org.