Rexford Teams Up With Twin Shadow on Mesmerizing New Single “Seventeen Memories”

Sarah Tromley, known professionally as Rexford, has released an enrapturing new single titled “Seventeen Memories.” Featuring hypnotic four-on-the-floor beats and hauntingly beautiful vocals, Rexford has created a song that addresses the complicated emotions and clinging memories that arise when reflecting on past relationships. The upbeat pop single is now available to stream on digital music platforms worldwide. A video for the song will be released at a later date.

The new track “Seventeen Memories” is Rexford’s latest of many collaborations with renowned songwriter and producer Twin Shadow. Inspired by classic 80’s house music, Rexford broadens her musical horizons by venturing into the house genre while still maintaining her pop roots. She infuses melodic synth lines and hypnotic house beats to elevate her captivating vocals and lyrical message. “‘Seventeen Memories’ is about that one person who you will always think about,” explains Rexford. “It could be a friendship, it could be a lover, it could be your relationship with yourself.” The hypnotic nature of the electronic drum beats accompanied by reverb-heavy vocals creates an entrancing experience for the listener.

Sarah Tromley is a singer-songwriter and actress from Portland, Oregon. From childhood, Tromley was involved with choir and performed on stage in musical productions. She reflects that she felt the most confident while being on stage and that she found herself “during those beautiful moments singing a solo on stage.” By creating her persona, Rexford, Tromley finds the confidence and motivation to “tap into the rawness and truth of my life and the stories I want to tell.” Her life’s journey, which includes poignant experiences of risk-taking, love, and transformation, is masterfully woven into her songs. Rexford embraces the scars and painful moments in her life to ultimately find and express herself through her music. Earlier this year, she released a short film Rexford, and was awarded “Best Original Song” at the Indie Short Fest for her track “Meet You Again” from her EP Clear My Heart.

Rexford’s latest single, “Seventeen Memories,” is available to stream on all digital platforms. Join Rexford on her journey of self-discovery and introspection through her music. Follow her on Instagram @SarahTrom and visit her website, SarahTromley.com, for more information.