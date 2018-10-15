Reviver Records Signs Aaron Goodvin

REVIVER RECORDS has added Country singer/songwriter AARON GOODVIN to its roster. Now NASHVILLE-based, GOODVIN hails from NORTHERN ALBERTA CANADA. He was named Songwriter Of The Year at the “2018 CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CCMA) AWARDS” for his song, “Lonely Drum.” Also a WARNER/CHAPPELL songwriter, GOODVIN has landed cuts with LUKE BRYAN, CANAAN SMITH, COLE SWINDELL, and others.

In a recent FACEBOOK post, GOODVIN shared the news, “Today [10/10] is a day I will always remember. I am one step closer to making my wildest dreams come true. I’m excited to announce that I have signed a record deal with REVIVER MUSIC here in NASHVILLE, TN. I am truly so excited to work with my new favorite people in the business.”