RETRO ROCKER AND SINGER-SONGWRITER STEVEN BLANE FINDS HIS RHYTHM IN NEW ALBUM I WALK ALONE

Singer-songwriter, Steven Blane, returns with the release of his newest album, I Walk Alone. The album, self-composed, and self-produced is a true testament to Steven’s artistic capabilities. Blane was responsible for the entire project, from playing the instruments to mixing and mastering, this body of work was a one-man show. “It is is the truest realization of my artistry to date,” Steven says. I Walk Alone is an album comprised of 60’s Rock & Roll and jazz that shows off his storytelling ability.

Steven writes and performs in multiple genres (Americana, Pop, Jazz, Country). The Huffington Post writes “stylistically, Blane fits in the Americana category. But there’s more going on in his music than simply Americana. There’s a pop influence in there, along with a 1950’s rock vibe that gives his sound a unique signature. It’s much different from the usual run-of-the-mill stuff most bands turn out today.” Steven is also a multi-instrumentalist playing guitar, piano, and ukulele.

As a young boy in Jersey City, his grandma stood him on a table at a Knights of Pythias Talent Show. Singing “Delilah,” Tom Jones style, in front of a supportive audience left a profound effect on Steven. Years later, when college was over, he plotted his escape to NYC. Once there, he was cast in a Broadway Show as a guitar-playing gypsy. After living in NYC for some time, getting opportunities to perform, writing an Off-Off-Broadway Rock Opera, and having one of his songs performed on the original “Star Search”, Steven became an audiobook producer, a Cantor and Rabbi.

Steven Blane has had 7 other official releases including his acclaimed album, Motel Blue, which featured Nashville recording artist Rachel Horter on vocals and Ross Holmes on Fiddle. His August 2018 album, So New York, received much praised and featured drums by Frank-Frankie “Sticks” Levatino (played amongst John Tropea, Will Lee, Harold Ashby, Kenny Daverne and more), bass by Kevin Hailey (recipient of Hot House Magazine’s Jazz Fan’s Decision award for Best Bass), and piano by Jack Glottman (performed with Grupo Cachimba). Broadway World gushed over Blane’s music saying, “Steven Blane’s voice is deliciously deluxe, full of lush tones.”

Currently, Steven Blane can be found performing around New York City in the coming months, with a possible tour in preparation for I Walk Alone. Be sure to stay tuned!

For More Information: www.stevenblane.com