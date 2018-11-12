Results Radio Redding, CA, Names Picazzo Stevens OM For Five-Station Cluster

RESULTS RADIO has hired PICAZZO STEVENS as OM for the company’s five-station REDDING, CA, cluster including Country KNCQ-F (Q97), Adult Hits KESR (107.1 BOB-FM), Top 40 KEWB-F (POWER 94.7), Classic Rock KHRD-F (RED 103.1), and Sports KKXS-F (XS SPORTS 96.1). He replaces CAGLE, who left in FEBRUARY. STEVENS will also serve as PD for RESULTS’ BOB-FM stations in REDDING and CHICO (KBQB). PICAZZO has PD experience in ALBUQUERQUE, BAKERSFIELD, and VENTURA, with APD stints in AUSTIN and as a personality for SLACKER RADIO.

“REDDING Market Manager BETH TAPPAN and I are excited to bring PICAZZO into the company,” RESULTS SVP DAVE SHAKES said. “We think he’ll be a great leader for our talented programming team. There are tremendous opportunities for growth in 2019 and that crew is going to have a lot of fun”.

“A huge thank you to SVP DAVE SHAKES, Market Manager BETH TAPPAN, and CEO/President JACK FRITZ, who made this one of the easiest decisions of my career.,” STEVENS said. “I am beyond excited for this new opportunity in my career and look forward to working with the talented members of the RESULTS RADIO team.”

STEVENS begins on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 12th and can be reached at picazzo@resultsradio.com.