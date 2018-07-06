Report: Private Equity Firm Silver Lake Partners Eyes Bid For iHeartMedia

The speculation about a buyer for bankrupt iHEARTMEDIA continues, with the NEW YORK POST reporting that private equity firm SILVER LAKE PARTNERS is talking with iHEART creditors. The report states that SILVER LAKE PARTNERS is considering bidding on iHEART in a challenge to JOHN MALONE’s LIBERTY MEDIA, which has also expressed interest in taking over iHEART once the latter emerges from Chapter 11. LIBERTY MEDIA offered a $1.16 billion bid for 40% of the company in JUNE; that bid was later withdrawn.

The POST notes that SILVER LAKE holds a leading stake in HOLLYWOOD talent agency ENDEAVOR, and iHEART owns a stake in OAK VIEW GROUP, the arena management and booking company. SILVER LAKE’s interest is believed to be for control of all of iHEART, while LIBERTY is looking for a minority stake. SILVER LAKE and iHEART declined comment to the POST.