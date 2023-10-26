Report: AM/FM Radio Ratings Continue to Beat TV

According to Nielsen’s Total Audience Report from Q3 2022, AM/FM radio ratings accomplished something few could have foreseen when they beat TV among persons 18-49. Now, in the latest Total Audience Report from Q2 2023, AM/FM radio continues to surpass TV in average audience among 18-49s. This week’s Cumulus Media | Westwood One Audio Active Group blog outlines the latest from Nielsen’s report.

Among persons 18-49, AM/FM radio beats TV in average audience and weekly reach: According to Nielsen’s Q2 2023 Total Audience Report, AM/FM radio’s persons 18-49 average audience is now +5% greater than television.

TV reach among persons 18-49 has dropped -28% and time spent viewing eroded -56%: Since 2018, Nielsen’s Total Audience Report reveals the 18-49 weekly reach of live and time-shifted TV has dropped -26%. Over the same period, TV’s daily time spent is down -59%.

Cord cutting is a major driver of TV’s audience collapse: The MRI Simmons January 2023 “How Americans Watch TV” report reveals 51% have cut the cord.

Streaming is now TV: Americans say streaming has replaced traditional TV: A Hub Entertainment study finds a major shift has occurred in the American mindset about streaming. Once thought of as an “add on” to regular TV, streaming is increasingly seen as America’s primary television platform.

While a huge number of Americans have abandoned traditional TV for streaming, AM/FM radio remains the dominant audio platform: According to Edison Research’s Q2 2023 “Share of Ear,” AM/FM radio has a massive 69% share of U.S. ad-supported audio. AM/FM radio audience shares are over 17 times larger than ad-supported Pandora and ad-supported Spotify.

AM/FM radio makes TV better: J&J’s pharma brand Tremfya realizes a +45% reach increase by adding AM/FM radio to the media plan.