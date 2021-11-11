Renowned Performer Anthony Von Is Heading Home for the Holidays with Original Christmas Release

Canadian country crooner Anthony Von is getting into the holiday spirit with his brand-new release, I’m Coming Home For Christmas. He has teamed up with The Country Note for the premiere of this festive video just in time for the upcoming season (Click HERE for premiere). I’m Coming Home For Christmas is currently available on all digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Watch I’m Coming Home For Christmas Video HERE

’Tis the season for celebrating with loved ones and all things joyful! Following the success of his Music Row chart-topping single I’m Going to Memphis, which received exceptional radio success and feedback, Von’s newest holiday single is the perfect track that evokes holiday bliss and that heartwarming seasonal spirit everyone loves this time of year.

“I thought it would be a great idea to compliment the album with a new Christmas single,” says Von. “Being a big fan of classic Christmas standards, I came up with the idea of writing a song that would best describe how Christmas is that special time of year where families long to be together, especially those who are away from home. This song speaks to all things Christmas for me.” The video was filmed in Toronto and is sure to fill you with an abundance of warmth and happiness for the holiday season.

Stay in touch with Anthony Von on his website and on his social media platforms Facebook and Instagram.

About Anthony Von: Music has always been a passion throughout this troubadour Canadian artist’s life. Anthony Von’s musical style originates from his love for country music, complemented with a fresh mix of the throwback styles heard throughout the 1960s and 1970s. With musical influences including Jerry Lee Lewis, Roy Orbison and country legends Conway Twitty and Marty Robbins, Von also enjoys the sounds of Motown, The Beatles and country artists Garth Brooks, George Strait, The Mavericks, Dwight Yoakam and more.

Von has performed for thousands of fans across Canada and the United States throughout his 20+ years of entertaining, performing at theaters, arenas, stadiums and even parks. With several accolades under his belt, in addition to many television and radio appearances, this songbird has won the admiration of fans worldwide. His high energy, interactive live performances always leaves the audience wanting more. With his down-to-earth demeanor and his ole’ country sound, he is well on his way to continuing to entertain fans for years to come.