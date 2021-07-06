Renowned Performer Anthony Von Impacts Radio with Latest Release I’m Going To Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Canadian country crooner Anthony Von is back with his latest release I’m Going To Memphis. Inspired by his passion for the city of Memphis and the American roads that lead him there, this tune is gaining traction and making an impact at country radio with a growing number of program directors adding it to their station’s regular rotation. I’m Going To Memphis is currently available on all digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

“There’s so much history there, especially with Sun Studios and the major artists that came from there like Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash. I knew one day I had to take a road trip to Graceland and see everything that Memphis had to offer.”

While incorporating this Memphis soul sound into his own country style, he has garnered the attention from thousands of fans across Canada and the United States and is gearing up for a full-fledge tour this summer.

I’m Going To Memphis is off his debut album, Shoulda, Coulda, Woulda , which was recently released and features a dozen of his original songs, all written by Von. The album peaked in the Top 70 of the iTunes Country Chart.

About Anthony Von: Music has always been a passion throughout this troubadour Canadian artist’s life. Anthony Von’s musical style originates from his love for country music, complemented with a fresh mix of the throwback styles heard throughout the 1960s and 1970s. With musical influences including Jerry Lee Lewis, Roy Orbison and country legends Conway Twitty and Marty Robbins, Von also enjoys the sounds of Motown, The Beatles and country artists Garth Brooks, George Strait, The Mavericks, Dwight Yoakam and more.

Von has performed for thousands of fans across Canada and the United States throughout his 20+ years of entertaining, performing at theatres, arenas, stadiums and even parks. With several accolades under his belt, in addition to many television and radio appearances, this songbird has won the admiration of fans worldwide. His high energy, interactive live performances always leaves the audience wanting more. With his down-to-earth demeaner and his ole’ country sound, he is well on his way to continuing to entertain fans for years to come.