Renowned Indie Rocker Pete RG To Launch U.S. & U.K. Tour With Original Pearl Jam Drummer

Critically-Acclaimed Indie Rocker Pete RG is known for bringing fans on a musical voyage that traverses genres, styles and influences to create a sound that is uniquely his own. But now, with the impending release of Whatever We Want, Whenever We Want, this modern-day troubadour will be taking his music from coast to coast, and even overseas to the U.K., on his much-anticipated Fall tour.

Featuring Original Pearl Jam Drummer and Hall of Fame Inductee Dave Krusen on drums, the tour kicks off September 4 in San Francisco. The three month-run will includea show with ‘90s platinum-selling rock band Candlebox for their 25thAnniversary Tour and special appearances with Singer/Songwriter Dave Giles in London in November.

“We’re excited to finally do a full tour in October and support our good friends Candlebox,” said RG. “Fans can expect a lot of new music from our forthcoming album Whatever We Want, Whenever We Want, as well as some even newer songs that we haven’t recorded yet. We like to test and refine songs in front of a crowd before recording them. Audiences are very honest. Plus, it puts some hair on your chest, as a band; except for Brina, of course!”

In conjunction with the tour, RG is also releasing the first single from the new album on September 14. Entitled “Watching The River Go By,” RG describes it as a “loungey, rock track that juxtaposes a chill bass-driven section one moment with euphoric guitars the next; all in support of a lyric struggling with the extreme discourse of our time”.

RG is also backed by Bassist Adam Kury (Currently in ‘90s Platinum-Selling Band Candlebox and formerly in Last December), Lead Guitarist Kevin Haaland (Formerly in Platinum and Double-Platinum-Selling Rock Band Skillet) and Keyboardist and Esteemed Engineer Brina Kabler.

The name “Pete RG” is taken from his childhood moniker, Argy, an abbreviation of his lengthy, Greek last name, Argyropoulos. After being the lead singer and principal songwriter of the band Last December, he embarked upon a solo career and Pete RG was born.

The official tour dates are as follows:

*Please note, these are subject to change and additional dates will be added.

Sep 04 San Francisco, CA * Hemlock Tavern

Sep 05 Sacramento, CA * Old Ironsides

Sep 07 Oakland, CA * Stork Club

Sep 22 Santa Barbara, CA * Equinox Festival

Oct 04 Louisville, KY •Magnolia Bar

Oct 05 Cleveland, OH • CODA

Oct 06 Columbus, OH • Tree House

Oct 08 Raleigh, NC • Pour House

Oct 09 Philadelphia, PA • Ortlieb’s

Oct 10 New York, NY • Bowery Electric

Oct 13 Cape Coral, FL • Nevermind Bar w/ Candlebox

Oct 14 Charlotte, NC • Petra’s

Oct 15 Nashville, TN • Cobra

Nov 07 Nottingham, UK • Rough Trade

Nov 08 Manchester, UK • Night & Day

Nov 09 London, UK • The Monarch

For more information about Pete RG, visit https://www.pete-rg.com

