Renowned Brazilian Drummer Lucio Vieira Debuts his New Single ‘Beyond’

Renowned Brazilian drummer and Los Angeles-based artist Lucio Vieira is set to debut his newest single “Beyond,” featuring acclaimed bassist Francisco Fattoruso.

“I had this idea to record some compositions and called my friend and great bassist Francisco. After a long musical conversation over the phone, he came up with some brilliant ideas,” said Vieira, who is known for his work with Melissa Manchester, Herb Alpert and others. “I created the drum part and the solo at the end and thought another friend of mine, the amazing guitarist Rob Reishak, would be a perfect fit. He brought incredible creativity to the track, so it became a complete collaboration.”

The instrumental song, available on Apple Music and all major platforms, marks Vieira’s latest exploration of rock and Brazilian-rooted jazz fusion. With Fattoruso’s harmonic contributions and Reischak’s guitar work, “Beyond” reflects Vieira’s unique and optimistic outlook on the future.

The title “Beyond,” alludes to the idea of a spiritual dimension of existence—how faith, belief and awareness can shape the way one experiences the world. “When the song shifts into a minor key, it takes you somewhere unexpected,” Vieira explained. “It’s like a journey—you begin to see images. For me, I see the ocean. It’s like going to the beach on a cloudy day and then suddenly, the sun breaks through, transforming everything into light, beauty and joy.”

The new single arrives as Vieira is recording an upcoming EP, a collection of original works blending rock, jazz and Brazilian music. The yet-untitled EP is set for release early next year, in early 2026 and will feature collaborations with Fattoruso, Reischak and other special guests.

Born in Manaus, Brazil, Vieira, is known for his stylish drumming and innovative fusion of Brazilian, jazz and rock traditions. Raised by a musician father, he was immersed in classical, jazz, Brazilian, soul, pop and rock music from an early age. He would go on to earn a Latin Grammy Award for his work with acclaimed Brazilian artist Dominguinhos.

Throughout his career, Vieira has toured and recorded with a wide range of acclaimed artists, including Zélia Duncan, Melissa Manchester, Frank Gambale, Herb Alpert, Allen Hinds, Larry Coryell and many others.

For more information, follow Vieira on Instagram.