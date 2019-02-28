Renee & Friends to Release “Kindred” featuring Ziggy Marley, Lisa Loeb, Elizabeth Mitchell, Chris Stills And More

returns to sing with a stellar ensemble of musical friends for her second Renee & Friends album,, set for release onis an exquisitely nuanced masterpiece of effervescent reflections, messages of kindness, empowerment, and community, and, above all, impeccable standards of singing and playing music.The album sparkles with contributions from such luminaries as, and. Also sharing their considerable talents are, Renee’s daughters, and, her longtime collaborator in the beloved family duo Renee & Jeremy

Renee Stahl enthuses, “I am thrilled that these wonderful musical artists, whom I so much admire, have given their time and talent to help make Kindred what Renee & Friends is all about: people helping each other, coming together, and promoting kindness.”

Kindred highlights include an eminently singable Renee & Jeremy number, “Kindness,” and “Where Do The Children Play?”– featuring a standout duet between Ziggy Marley and Renee Stahl — a passion-filled artistic collaboration of the highest order, crowning a superb rendition worthy of the Cat Stevens original.

A charmingly gentle rendition of the James Van Heusen & Sammy Cahn classic, “High Hopes,” by Lisa Loeb, Elizabeth Mitchell, and Renee Stahl, is graced by equally charming clarinet playing by Tom Rossi.

Conceived as an homage to the youth of today, “Leaders of the World,” an anthem sung with earnest conviction and distinctive style, is enhanced by Secret Agent 23 Skidoo’s engaging and inspired rap. On “Home,” a dear song that expresses a yearning for a place called home, the voice of Chris Stills is imbued with a haunting, timeless quality.

As a fitting epilogue to this supremely poetic album, Renee Stahl offers her evocative love song from mother to child, “How Did You Get So?”

Renee Stahl is a singer-songwriter praised for the rich melodies, harmonies, and atmospheres that flourish in abundance on both her solo records like Hopeful Romantic and her duo debut, Paper Flowers. Yet, it’s the quiet acoustic charm of family music favorite Renee & Jeremy that has made Renee’s soothing vocals a household name.

Renee & Jeremy burst onto the scene in 2007 with a debut album written and recorded while Renee was on strict bed rest and pregnant with her first child. Babble ranked It’s A Big World #2 in their Top 50 baby music albums of all time, calling it “one of the most beautiful recordings of recent years for music fans of any age — and a chill-out essential.” Since then, R&J have racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube, received more than 6.5 million streams, and released three more records, including the upbeat C’mon and their collection of holiday classics, Sunny Christmas. Their subsequent covers record, A Little Love, puts a distinctive R&J spin on contemporary pop songbook nuggets that range from Queen’s “You’re My Best Friend” to “Give it Away” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

In 2016 Renee released Renee & Friends’ Simpatico, a stunning bouquet of collaborations with a noteworthy array of singers, writers, and performers, dubbed by Cool Mom Picks as “one of the best new family albums.” Renee & Friends’ songs likewise build off of hushed harmonies to create music for children of all ages; only here you might say those ages skew just a bit older. Simpatico represents that perfect bridge for parents and kids who are starting to venture out of lullabies and still want songs they can enjoy together, with lush pop sensibilities but values and sentiments less often expressed at the top of the charts.

Kindred will be available at iTunes, Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify, and other digital retailers.