Render Sisters Growth Evident On Spirited New “Black Roses” Single; Readies Forthcoming Release of Pam Tillis Directed Video

Pop-country duo Render Sisters from Pine Bluff, Arkansas continues to grow as up-and-coming singer-songwriters with their harmonious new upbeat single “Black Roses,” available across all major digital music platforms (linktr.ee/rendersisters). However, fans can listen to the new tune now on their SoundCloud. Stella and Mary-Keaton Render co-wrote the song with hit-making Nashville songwriter Britton Cameron (Don Williams, Jon Pardi, Dillon Carmichael), who’s been writing with and developing the sister duo since their emergence in 2020.

“Black Roses was such a fun and unique song to write with Britton,” said Mary-Keaton. “We laughed and joked around about roses not always symbolizing true love, and how black roses demonstrate the reality of what relationships can become.”

The Renders Sisters also have a brand new video for “Black Roses” which they’ll premiere in the coming weeks. Shot in and around Nashville, the video was Directed by country music icon Pam Tillis, who has been mentoring and working with the girls on the artistic direction of their music videos since last year.

“We had such a blast working with Pam while she directed our fun-filled video,” Stella laughed. “She always has a great perspective on how to best visually portray the song’s message. The energy we felt with her while filming was simply amazing. My favorite part was getting to eat the yummy donuts during the video!”

Single Name: “Black Roses”

Release date: April 2, 2021

Label / Distribution: PCG Artist Development / Distro Kid

Written by: Mary-Keaton Render, Stella Render, Britton Cameron

ISRC: QZES62177671

Audio Produced by: Britton Cameron

Buy/Stream/Listen at linktr.ee/rendersisters

Video Produced/Directed by: Pam Tillis, Josh Sikkema

Render Sisters were also recently announced as performers for the Arkansas Country Music Awards on Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Reynolds Performance Hall on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. They’ll be among several previously announced performers for the gala including Billy Dean, Jabe Burgess, Amy Helm, David Adam Byrnes and Maybe April, Grace Stormont, Mae Estes, Spillwater Drive and TRIPPP.

Additionally, the sister duo is up for honors in two separate categories; Young Artist Of The Year and Video Of The Year for “Lost Boy,” also directed by Pam Tillis.

More performers will be announced soon. A limited number of tickets are available at www.arkansasmusic.org.



About Render Sisters:

The Render Sisters are a young pop country duo from Pine Bluff, Arkansas who were influenced to become songwriters by their grandmother, a music teacher. Having graced many small town stages since elementary school, throughout their home state of Arkansas, these harmonious teenage southern songstresses are now ready for bigger stages. Their debut songs “Lost Boy,” & “Count On Me Count On You” premiered in 2020, with the song’s videos featured on The Heartland Network, The Country Network, and WGN-TV. They’ve also made national TV appearances on RFD-TV’s Market Day Report and the Emmy award winning TV show, Teen Kid News. In 2021 they’ve released an emotional mashup cover of “Love Hurts” & “It’s A Heartache,” and are readying several more original songs which showcase their harmonious God-given talents. Even prominent Music Row Magazine journalist Robert K. Oermann summarized in his weekly column, “Their talent is way beyond their years.”

# # #

Render Sisters Contacts:

Media & PR: Jason Ashcraft | jwa@jwamedia.com | (615) 991-1125

Booking & Management: Bernard Porter | Bernard@pcgnashville.com | (615) 400-8321