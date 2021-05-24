Render Sisters Exude Vocal Harmony Bliss With Radiant Cover Of Classic Country Hit “I Can’t Help It”

Pop-country duo Render Sisters continue to produce music that is vocal harmony bliss, as the teenage sisters from Arkansas are set to release their new cover of “I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still In Love With You)” across all major digital music platforms on Friday, May 14 and can be pre-saved at linktr.ee/rendersisters. Media can preview the song now on SoundCloud.

“I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still In Love With You)” was originally written in 1951 by Hank Williams, and peaked at #2 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart that same year. The song was also covered by crossover country pop singer Linda Ronstadt on her 1974 album Heart Like a Wheel, earning her a GRAMMY Award in 1975 for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female.

“When we heard the Linda Ronstadt version of this song, we fell in love with the song’s tone and dynamics,” said Mary-Keaton Render.

“We knew it would sound good with our harmony, so we put our twist on it and the idea was put into action,” Stella Render added.

The up-and-coming pop country duo will premiere an all new live video later this month that was shot at Michael Lattanzi’s Lattitude Studios South in Leipers Fork, Tennessee. Studio ace Britton Cameron produced and also performed on the track. Stay tuned to the Render Sisters’ Facebook and YouTube channel for updates.

Single Name: “I Can’t Help It”

Release date: May 14, 2021

Label: PCG Artist Development

Written by: Hank Williams

ISRC: QZHN62168407

Audio Produced by: Britton Cameron

Buy/Stream/Listen at linktr.ee/rendersisters

About Render Sisters:

The Render Sisters are a young pop country duo from Pine Bluff, Arkansas who were influenced to become songwriters by their grandmother, a music teacher. Having graced many small town stages since elementary school, throughout their home state of Arkansas, these harmonious teenage southern songstresses are now ready for bigger stages. Their debut songs “Lost Boy,” & “Count On Me Count On You” premiered in 2020, with the song’s videos featured on The Heartland Network, The Country Network, and WGN-TV. They’ve also made national TV appearances on RFD-TV’s Market Day Report and the Emmy award winning TV show, Teen Kid News. In 2021 they’ve released an emotional mashup cover of “Love Hurts” & “It’s A Heartache,” and are readying several more original songs which showcase their harmonious God-given talents. They are also nominated for two Arkansas Country Music Awards, and are set to perform during the awards show on June 7, 2021. Even prominent Music Row Magazine journalist Robert K. Oermann summarized in his weekly column, “Their talent is way beyond their years.”



Render Sisters Contacts:

Media & PR: Jason W. Ashcraft | jwa@jwamedia.com | (615) 991-1125

Booking & Management: Bernard Porter | Bernard@pcgnashville.com | (615) 400-8321