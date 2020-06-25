Render Sisters Debuts Harmonious First Single “Lost Boy”

Mary-Keaton (16) and Stella (14) Render, a new and harmonious pop country duo suitably named Render Sisters, have released their debut original song, “Lost Boy,” accompanied with a stylish concept video on their Pam Tillis, and Josh Sikkema. Sisters and best friends(16) and(14) Render, a new and harmonious pop country duo suitably named, have released their debut original song, “Lost Boy,” accompanied with a stylish concept video on their YouTube channel , directed by country music superstar, and

“We are very excited to share our first single with everyone, as well as launch our first music video,” Stella Render joyfully proclaimed. “We are beyond proud to have had the privilege of working under the direction of Pam Tillis and Josh Sikkema. The combination of these two masterminds brought together the perfect choreographed performance.”

“The moment I met the Render Sisters I could sense their maturity,” Pam Tillis recalled. “My unexpected moment came when I heard them sing “Lost Boy” and how easy they made it all sound. It was an intriguing melody that caught me off guard, with Everly-esque harmonies and simple but haunting lyrics. These gems in the rough from rural Arkansas don’t need much polishing, just more opportunities to do what comes naturally.”

The up-and-coming Arkansas native pop country duo shot the video on their families farm just outside of Pine Bluff. The two young sisters have spent most of their adolescence performing on the small town Arkansas circuit of school talent shows, county fairs, or any other stage they could grace that was close to home. Influenced by their grandmother, a music teacher, the Render Sisters also drew inspiration from country queens like Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, and Kacey Musgraves.

Now the Render Sisters are beginning to strike their own chords of original material, as their creative spirits begin to blossom from within. Having co-written their debut song “Lost Boy” with accomplished Nashville songwriter Britton Cameron (Don Williams, Jon Pardi, Lonestar), these young songstresses seek to make a name for themselves with meaningful backstories to their music. A country music hallmark.

“We wrote this song to express to people that there is always hope for those that feel lost in this world,” Mary-Keaton pointed out. “Some of us may face times when we feel lonely or lost, and if we are willing to reach out, there is usually that person there.”

Single Name: Lost Boy

Release Date: June 19, 2020

Label / Distribution: Render Sisters Music / Distro Kid

Written by: Mary-Keaton Render, Stella Render, Britton Cameron

ISRC: QZH 72018233

Produced by: Britton Cameron