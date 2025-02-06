Ren Genevieve Explores Self-Empowerment in New Single “gods to ground”

Ren Genevieve, a rising singer and songwriter known for her storytelling lyrics, is back with her new and bold single, “gods to ground.” This track, the second single off her upcoming debut EP, tongue tied, captures the essence of confidence, self-empowerment, and unapologetic self-expression. “gods to ground” is now available to stream and download on all major platforms.

Unlike her usual songwriting process, Ren Genevieve began “gods to ground” by crafting the track itself—a dynamic and daring instrumental that became the foundation for the song’s confident tone. “This song was a project I wrote for a class assignment, and the track felt really bold, so the lyrics reflect that,” Genevieve explains. “It’s about feeling confident and empowered to be yourself. There’s something freeing and fun about stepping into your own power, and that’s what this song captures for me.” “gods to ground” invites listeners to immerse themselves into the pulsing beat of the song, with its lavish imagery and heartfelt lyrics, the track pulls listeners deep into Genevieve’s diary-like songwriting. Genevieve’s ability to balance bold instrumentation with introspective storytelling shines through in “gods to ground.” The song offers a celebration of self-expression, inviting listeners to embrace their individuality and find joy in self-discovery. Its layered production and commanding vocals highlight Genevieve’s versatility as an artist and her dedication to pushing creative boundaries.

Born in Boston and raised in New York, Michigan, and Bermuda, Ren Genevieve’s artistry is deeply influenced by her multifaceted upbringing. The cultural and geographical diversity of her background serves as a wellspring of inspiration for her songwriting, allowing her to weave unique perspectives and vivid emotional depth into her music. Genevieve’s breakthrough moment came in February 2022 with her release “I Like You (I Think),” a heartfelt track that introduces her to the world. With tongue tied, Genevieve continues to explore the complexities of life, from nostalgia and vulnerability to empowerment and growth. From the introspective reminiscence of the lead single, “forts,” to the bold agency of “gods to ground,” Genevieve’s music reflects a journey shaped by change, growth, and self-expression. “forts” received praise from notable press outlets like NYS Music, New Scene Magazine, and The Indy Review. Fans can look forward to an EP that reflects her evolution as both a songwriter and a person, blending heartfelt lyricism with innovative soundscapes.

While embracing the whole process, Ren Genevieve wholeheartedly has been honing her songwriting and production skills with each track; every release has marked another chapter of her story, and with “gods to ground,” she once again proves that her artistry knows no bounds. Music is more than just words and melodies to Genevieve, it’s a space for everyone to feel seen, heard, and inspired. For more updates on Genevieve and her upcoming EP, make sure to follow her on Instagram and TikTok @rengenevieve, and stream “gods to ground” on all digital music platforms.