Remain Searches For The Right Path With Final Album Teaser Single “The Heart Beats On”
Texas-based American Rock band Remain released their new single “The Heart Beats On”. “The Heart Beats On” is the second single from the band’s upcoming full-length LP Millennial Nation, set for release on September 1st. While the band’s first single “City of July” draws on the theme of arriving at a destination as individuals, a generation, or a nation, “The Heart Beats On” focuses on the journey of seeking direction.
As an album, Millennial Nation functions to illustrate a larger coming of age story. Each song on the album is a commentary on the journey, the struggle, and the adaptations we all have to make as we navigate the world both personally as individuals and collectively as a nation. For example, the previously released title track admits struggle and reveals hope in the willingness to move on in the spirit of better days, and single “City of July” focuses on the idea of arriving at a destination. Their new single fits seamlessly into the overarching theme of the album.
“The Heart Beats On” bursts with energetic, gritty electric guitar and a driving kick and snare pattern that draws an automatic head-bop from any listener. The lead vocals are emotive and powerful, and the moving delivery infuses the song with emotion, allowing the listener to dive into insightful lyrics like, “And the heart of the matter is a matter of the heart.” At its deepest level, the song touches on the ‘something’ that inexplicably defies our reason and understanding that we rely on to help us discover our right path. The person in the song is seeking direction and seems to be haunted by what may or may not happen. They need a direction, a job to do, and they are in search of the thing that will fulfill them in this life. Though they are searching for this revelation to free them from the chains of unknowing, they are not free yet; however, they are waiting for the arrival of that freedom away from the path they have currently chosen, as the current path is the only way they know how to live. They wander, and they take it to the edge of the physical and spiritual. This characteristic is something that we all have, and always will have. It’s the struggle to discover what is in your heart and what lies beyond.
The band has found a way to use music rooted in alt-rock with unique lyricism to discuss complex issues and common experiences that tie us all together. This approach is distinctive to Remain, and serves to create an everlasting legacy that demonstrates how universal our experiences often are. As the band says, things seen are temporary; only unseen things will Remain.
About REMAIN:
Remain is an American Rock band from Denton, TX, consisting of Michael Rosser (Bass), Caleb Coonrod (Guitar, Lead Vox), Perry Hill (Drums), Jonathan McNary (Lead Guitar). The band played its first show at the Labb in Denton on August 16, 2014. Since then, they have honed a powerful, poetic sound composed of bar-rattling jams and rock anthems.
In the Fall of 2015 Remain recorded their debut EP “The World Beyond.” The EP was recorded at Reeltime Audio in Denton, TX with the Grammy-award- winning producer/engineer Eric Delegard. In March of 2016 the band secured management by signing with Robert Speed Productions and “The World Beyond” went on to have singles featured on local stations DentonRadio.com as well as 97.1 The Eagle. In addition, the single “Speed” was featured on The Deuce Radio Shows originating in the UK and was featured on multiple radio shows in Europe, Australia, and North America. In the Summer of 2017 Remain released the single “Millennial Nation” which aired on multiple radio shows worldwide.
In 2018 Remain’s single “Millennial Nation” was picked up by Bongo Boy Records. The single was added to the labels’ album “Alternative Rock MachOne,” a release that was distributed to the Asian and other worldwide markets. In conjunction with their first label release, Remain was named by The Dentonite as one of Denton’s 15 Music Acts Making Moves in 2018! In 2019, Remain underwent a lineup change and committed to redefining their sound. Most of 2019 was spent, funding, writing, rehearsing, demoing songs, regrouping the band lineup, and finally returning to Reeltime Audio in Oct. 2019 to complete their first full-length album entitled “Millennial Nation.”
Millennial Nation was set to be released in April 2020. As Covid-19 hit, Remain decided to hold off on releasing the debut LP, let the pandemic pass, and hopefully clear the way for a more impactful release.
Things seen are temporary, only unseen things will Remain.