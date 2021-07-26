Remain Illustrates The Search For Summertime In New American Rock Single “City of July”

Texas-based American Rock band Remain recently released their new single “City of July” appropriately on July 1st. “City of July” is the first single from their upcoming full-length LP Millennial Nation, which will be available on September 1st. The single draws on the theme of getting to a “place we’ve always wanted to go,” whether that be as individuals, a generation, or a nation.

Writing from a perspective of young individuals still experiencing the growing pains with coming of age both on the individual and societal level, Remain has created a sanctuary for those experiencing the highs and lows of the journey to where they want to be. The song’s narrative sees a group of characters facing a choice at nightfall, to return home to comfort, or to pursue their dreams and seek the “summertime of life.” Ultimately, they set out on a journey to determine the rest of their lives. While still acknowledging the hardship and tragedy in urban America, they leave it all behind in anticipation of what the City of July holds for them. “The City of July may not even be a “place,” it may be a time, a thought, a truth, or an eternity. After all, what does being alive actually mean?”

Millennial Nation is an album centered on what it means to be young in America, and in a way, the album is its own coming of age story.

The title track “Millennial Nation” comments on the cultural and racial differences among us and the dark history that plagues our nation, and reveals hope in the willingness to admit a new day, put in the work to right our wrongs, and move on in the spirit of better days. Each song to follow is a commentary on the journey, the struggle, and the adaptations we all have to make as we navigate the world both personally as individuals, and collectively as a nation.

Over the last few years, Remain has been putting everything they have into this album, experiencing their own periods of growth along the way. After releasing the title track as a single in 2017, Remain continued to write and record in pursuit of creating a full length album; however, after recording “The Heart Beats On” in early 2019, the band realized that they were shaping a new sound and feel for their music. As a result, for the following year, they committed to redefining their sound and fully diving into the creation of their album, and you can hear the degree to which the band intently and meticulously shaped it.

About REMAIN:

Remain is an American Rock band from Denton, TX, consisting of Michael Rosser (Bass), Caleb Coonrod (Guitar, Lead Vox), Perry Hill (Drums), Jonathan McNary (Lead Guitar). The band played its first show at the Labb in Denton on August 16, 2014. Since then, they have honed a powerful, poetic sound composed of bar-rattling jams and rock anthems.

In the Fall of 2015 Remain recorded their debut EP “The World Beyond.” The EP was recorded at Reeltime Audio in Denton, TX with the Grammy-award- winning producer/engineer Eric Delegard. In March of 2016 the band secured management by signing with Robert Speed Productions and “The World Beyond” went on to have singles featured on local stations DentonRadio.com as well as 97.1 The Eagle. In addition, the single “Speed” was featured on The Deuce Radio Shows originating in the UK and was featured on multiple radio shows in Europe, Australia, and North America. In the Summer of 2017 Remain released the single “Millennial Nation” which aired on multiple radio shows worldwide.

In 2018 Remain’s single “Millennial Nation” was picked up by Bongo Boy Records. The single was added to the labels’ album “Alternative Rock MachOne,” a release that was distributed to the Asian and other worldwide markets. In conjunction with their first label release, Remain was named by The Dentonite as one of Denton’s 15 Music Acts Making Moves in 2018! In 2019, Remain underwent a lineup change and committed to redefining their sound. Most of 2019 was spent, funding, writing, rehearsing, demoing songs, regrouping the band lineup, and finally returning to Reeltime Audio in Oct. 2019 to complete their first full-length album entitled “Millennial Nation.”

Millennial Nation was set to be released in April 2020. As Covid-19 hit, Remain decided to hold off on releasing the debut LP, let the pandemic pass, and hopefully clear the way for a more impactful release.