ReLoVe “Shining Through” now available to Top40 radio
ReLoVe is not just a band but a way of life, sharing a message of hope to a divided planet. Emerging from the volatile city of Los Angeles with a roster of multicultural musicians, they aim to not only entertain through their gloriously summery retro-pop and reggae soul gems, but also to give back to the poorest communities where they perform. Led by their ebullient drummer and vocalist Glenn Jost, ReLoVe combines a 60’s bubblegum soul-pop joy, with a heart-felt desire to make a positive difference.
Skope Magazine writes, “ReLoVe’s Shining Through’ is reminiscent of Musical Youths Pass the Dutchie, from 1982. Its a simple, joyful celebration of love that intentionally focuses on the positive. A persons attitude is dependent upon ones perspective. In other words, what you see is predicated on where you look, and how you perceive. In this case, ReLoVe has chosen to focus its vision on the clear and present love emanating from one person to another, or even a higher place.”
