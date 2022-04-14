ReLoVe “Looking For A Reason” released for play: Radio/Media Download

Los Angeles based retro-pop band ReLoVe was selected as an Official Nominee in the 2021 New Music Awards category ‘AC New Group of the Year’. With over 296K streams on Spotify, their 1st single ‘Shining Through’ climbed the AC/HOT Up & Coming commercial radio charts in the USA reaching #23 on the AC Indie Music Singles charts. Their 2nd single ‘Voices’ with its imaginative 3D animation video reached over 43K views on YouTube.

This new 7-song collection digs much deeper, both musically and lyrically, than their previous smiley pop-centered ‘Music on a Mission!’ EP released in 2019 on AWAL. Latest 2022 release ‘Looking for a Reason’ features a sketch animation video that shows off the band’s most infectious pop songwriting skills to date.

Always prompting the questions that need to be asked, Glenn Jost’s vocals and lyrics keep challenging the complex socio-spiritual reality we all share. Jost wrote the songs and organically tracked drums and acoustic guitars with bandmate producer Victor Bender. Hussain Jiffry (Herb Alpert) laid down his serious bass guitar grooves, while multi-instrumentalist Bender produced and filled in all the keyboards and electric guitars.

Newly added violin virtuoso and opera singer Leah Zeger (Hans Zimmer), elevates this eclectic music to a foot-stompin’ yet sophisticated place, merging all the elements of country funk, reggae soul, and bubblegum retro-pop effortlessly together as one.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: ReLoVe

Song Title: Looking For A Reason

Publishing: Beyond Logic Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Looking For A Reason

Record Label: AWAL