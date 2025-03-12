Reli Drops Hard-Hitting New Single “Same Old Things”

Rising artist Reli debuts her latest single, “Same Old Things,” a track exploring the echoes of past relationships through a theatrical lens. Out now on all major streaming platforms, “Same Old Things” is a compelling blend of nostalgia, heartbreak, and artistic expression.

“Same Old Things” explores the emotions of yearning for past friendships, reflecting on what could have been. Written by Reli during a period of detox, the song captures the complexity of mental health—balancing the ache of missed connections with the therapeutic power of creativity. “Mental health can feel like a double-edged sword,” Reli explains. “On one side, there’s nostalgia and longing, while on the other, there’s the catharsis of creating something that captures that moment.” With emotive vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and piano melodies, she brings the intensity of those feelings to life, crafting a song that serves as both a tribute to the past and a reminder of the healing process. “This song almost feels like a theme for that time in my life,” she shares. “It’s a reminder of how music helped me through it. Cheers to my brain.” “Same Old Things” resonates with anyone who has navigated life’s changes, reflecting on love and friendships that linger even as time moves on.

Reli is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Los Angeles, California. With over 12 years of experience, she writes, produces, and performs her own music, blending emotional ballads with themes of mental health and personal growth. Throughout her career, Reli has prioritized maintaining a balance between her music and mental well-being, believing that mental health is a vital part of her creative journey. She values collaboration and has worked with various musicians to bring fresh perspectives to her music.

