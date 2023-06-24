Reigning SPBGMA Entertainer of the Year The Kody Norris Show’s New Album ‘RHINESTONE REVIVAL’ – Out Now!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Award-winning country & bluegrass group, The Kody Norris Show is excited to announce their highly anticipated album Rhinestone Revival is available now! This undeniable record delivers everything their devoted fans adore, and then some. Building upon their signature style, Rhinestone Revival showcases a dynamic collection of twelve exhilarating bluegrass tracks that will leave listeners craving more. Elevating the honky-tonk spirit to new heights, the inclusion of percussion adds an irresistible rhythm that guarantees a toe-tapping experience from start to finish, cementing the album’s place as a must-have for bluegrass enthusiasts.

Of the twelve songs included on Rhinestone Revival, four are penned by frontman Kody Norris: “Baltimore I’m Leaving,” “Please Tell Me Why,” “Gotta Get My Baby Back,” and their latest single, “Fiddler’s Rock.” Last October, the first single “Mountain Rosalie” was released along with an accompanying lyric video seen here. New elements to Rhinestone Revival include a track sung by Kody’s fiddling “sweetie” Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris who steps out on “Endless Highway,” a tune Alison Krauss made popular in 1990. In addition, the band’s banjo ace Josiah Tyree takes the lead on their current single “I Call Her Sunshine.” Charlie Lowman rounds out the group keeping perfect time on bass.

Like All Suited Up, the band’s Rebel Records debut which reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums Chart, Rhinestone Revival is produced by Darin Aldridge who also plays mandolin on a number of tracks. Additional guests on the album include Darin’s wife Brooke Aldridge singing harmony vocals, Joe Mullins & The Radio Rambler’s Jason Barie providing second fiddle on a number of the album’s songs, percussionist Tony Creasman and David Johnson, whose wailing harmonica on “Otto Wood” gives the song a decidedly more country flavor.

“We are so excited that our new album, Rhinestone Revival is available today,” share Kody Norris. “Rhinestone Revival is a virtual road trip of our musical expression and has something to offer every listener! Recording this project was a blast and we certainly hope you enjoy it!”

Last night, The Kody Norris Show celebrated the release of Rhinestone Revival at their first-ever album release party at 3rd & Lindsley in Nashville. The party was sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms Chicken. Also, The Kody Norris Show will make their Ryman debut later this summer when they open for The Queen of Bluegrass Rhonda Vincent at Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman on July 13.

“We would like to thank Mr. Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms Chicken for their support for our album release party,” shares Mary Rachel Nalley Norris. “It is always exciting to share new music with everyone and hope you get a copy of Rhinestone Revival. We are also excited to be opening for Rhonda Vincent at the Ryman on July 13!”

To order/stream/ Rhinestone Revival, visit HERE.

Rhinestone Revival Track List:

Mountain Rosalie – Premiered by Bluegrass Today

Baltimore I’m Leaving – Premiered by Whiskey Riff

I Call Her Sunshine – Premiered by Cowboys & Indians

Endless Highway – Premiered by Nashville Country Music Magazine

Let All The Girls Know You’re A Cowboy – Premiered by Cowboys & Indians

Petals in the Fall – Premiered by Center Stage Magazine

Please Tell Me Why – Premiered by Canyon Star TV

Fiddlers Rock – Premiered by The Hollywood Times

My Home in Virginia – Premiered by The Music Universe

Looking at the World Thru the Windshield – Premiered by Bluegrass Borderline

Otto Wood – Premiered by M Music & Musicians Magazine

Gotta Bring My Baby Back – Premiered by Bluegrass Today

The Kody Norris Show’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

JUN 23 – Charlotte Bluegrass Festival / Charlotte, Mich.

JUN 24 – Charlotte Bluegrass Festival / Charlotte, Mich.

JUN 28 – Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival / Centre Hall, Pa.

JUL 06 – Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival / Conway, Mo.

JUL 07 – Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival / Conway, Mo.

JUL 08 – Keepin’ It Country Farm / Waynesville, Ohio

JUL 13 – Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman / Nashville, Tenn.

JUL 15 – Racoon Creek Bluegrass Festival / Dallas, Ga.

JUL 22 – Backyard Breakdown / Mountain City, Tenn.

JUL 29 – Backbone Bluegrass Festival / Strawberry Point, Iowa

AUG 04 – Appalachian Fiddle & Bluegrass Festival / Wind Gap, Pa.

AUG 05 – Roots of American Music Concert Series / Galax, Ky.

AUG 12 – Bluegrass In The Park Folklife Festival / Henderson, Ky.

AUG 19 – LarryFest / La Farge, Wis.

AUG 22 – Wilson County Fair / Lebanon, Tenn.

AUG 23 – Gypsy Hill Park Bluegrass Series / Staunton, Va.

AUG 24 – Georgia Mountain Fair / Hiawassee, Ga.

AUG 25 – Pickin’ In The Pasture / Lodi Center, N.Y.

AUG 26 – Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival / Litchfield Plains, Maine

SEP 08 – Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Celebration / Beaver Dam, Ky.

SEP 09 – Cameron Bluegrass Festival / Cameron, Wis.

SEP 10 – East Troy Bluegrass Festival / East Troy, Wis.

SEP 14 – Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival / Kodak, Tenn.

SEP 15 – Blazin’ Bluegrass Festival / Whitley City, Ky.

SEP 16 – Mohican Bluegrass Festival / Glenmont, Ohio

SEP 22 – Upperco Music Festival / Upperco, Md.

SEP 23 – Upperco Music Festival / Upperco, Md.

SEP 26 – International Bluegrass Music Association / Raleigh, N.C.

SEP 27 – International Bluegrass Music Association / Raleigh, N.C.

SEP 28 – International Bluegrass Music Association / Raleigh, N.C.

SEP 29 – International Bluegrass Music Association / Raleigh, N.C.

SEP 30 – Oakdale Bluegrass Festival / Glen Rose, Texas

OCT 06 – Big Ben Bluegrass Festival / Alpine, Texas

OCT 07 – Big Ben Bluegrass Festival / Alpine, Texas

OCT 13 – Uncle Tommy’s Barn / Wayland, Ky.

OCT 14 – Lester Flatt Celebration / Sparta, Tenn.

OCT 20 – Outer Banks Music Festival / Outer Banks, N.C.

NOV 10 – Mountaingrass / Beechworth Victoria Australia

NOV 11 – Mountaingrass / Beechworth Victoria Australia

NOV 12 – Mountaingrass / Beechworth Victoria Australia

NOV 17 – Bluegrass Christmas In The Smokies / Gatlinburg, Tenn.

NOV 18 – Town Center / Burnsville, N.C.

DEC 09 – Kenbridge Community Center Auditorium / Kenbridge, Va.

