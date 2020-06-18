Reggie Becton Releases “Rainin In LA” Music Video

R&B artist Reggie Becton brings captivating and cinematic visuals to his acclaimed single “Rainin’ In LA.” With all the recent proclamations of ‘R&B being dead’ and male R&B artists not carrying the soulful torch of their predecessors, Becton uses this visual to pay homage to those who came before him, while also showing naysayers that R&B is still alive. Clearly he is one to watch and deserves a mention when discussing the R&B of today. The video is now available on YouTube and you can stream the song on digital music platforms worldwide.

“When coming up with the treatment for the video, we knew without a doubt that Los Angeles had to be the backdrop,” explains Reggie Becton. “In the video, you see places in LA that are pieces of my reality: a Downtown Los Angeles skyline which is where I worked my first job, you get a glimpse of La Brea which is where I spend half my time just sitting in traffic and you get to experience what my home for the past two years looks like when you see The Jungles, a very historic neighborhood in LA.” With Los Angeles as his inspiration, Becton delivered smooth and vibe-filled vocals with authentic scenic views of the city and places that were influential in his own life.

To bring Reggie Becton’s creative visuals to life, he collaborated with director WALU (21 Savage, Teyana Taylor, Tory Lanez, Lil Mama) “WALU was the only person I knew that could capture the essence of the song so well and I truly do not think anyone else could have done a better job,” explains Becton. The strong cinematic visuals not only represent classic LA, but are also reminiscent of traditional R&B music videos with rooftop shots, vintage convertibles, love interests, and singing in the rain. In recent months, social media has been complaining about “how R&B wasn’t the same anymore because men don’t sing in the rain, so I wanted to fix that problem,” says Becton. “I really wanted to do something that paid homage to the great R&B artists that paved the way,” explains Becton. Reggie Becton has been able to masterfully combine the classic sound and vibe of traditional R&B with his fresh new wave sound.

Reggie Becton has continued to provide rich and dynamic vocals and striking visuals to his listeners. Becton’s music has also been admired by publications such as EARMILK, Elevator Mag, Lyrical Lemonade, Singersroom, DJBooth and many more. He has collaborated and partnered with brands like Fender, Steereo, Sofar Sounds, YOU42, and COLORS R&B Only. Becton has also co-written with artists at major labels like Atlantic Records and Warner Music.

With nostalgic references to classic R&B, as well as stunning locally-inspired visuals, Reggie Becton’s music video for “Rainin’ In LA” aims to bring authenticity and style to contemporary R&B. You can watch “Rainin’ In LA” now on YouTube and stream the song on music platforms worldwide. To keep up with Reggie Becton’s journey, follow him on Instagram @ReggieBecton.