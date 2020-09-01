Reggie Becton Releases His Heartbreak Anthem For Millennial Men “Listenin’”

R&B legend-in-the-making Reggie Becton is back with his newest single “Listenin’,” a deep dive into the emotional complexities that come with male expression in society today. Fresh off the heels of his collaborative release “Right Time,” with R&B crooner Ye Ali, “Listenin’” further proves to listeners that Becton should be on everyone’s “up next” list, and that he is building the foundation for an undeniable breakout moment. With smooth vocals and vulnerable lyrics, Becton delivers a raw and personal perspective on masculinity and the normalization of toxic love and relationships. The song is now available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide.

Reggie Becton’s heartbreak anthem speaks on toxic love and provides a refreshing male perspective on how men confront their emotions and inner demons. For Becton, being unguarded and open about relationships and life, is the lifeline of his music; his lyrics often feel like unadulterated journal entries. “At its core, ‘Listenin’’ is about a yearning for someone you know isn’t really good for your being. It serves as one last call to a lover to see if they’re ‘Listenin’” and if they understand that you are dying without them. It is about the end of a relationship that never really got off the ground, but it was still deeply felt,” explains Becton. He brings the listener on an emotional rollercoaster through all of the feelings men and women exhibit after a break-up, but are often afraid to share (pain, regret, resentment, arrogance, jealousy, resilience, and stubbornness). The song is a last call to action for Becton’s now distant lover to listen and understand his point of view, even if that point of view isn’t perfect. With his compelling vulnerability on the track, Becton still remains raw and aggressive, which appeals to men from all walks of life, transcending age, sexuality, and race.

Reggie Becton wrote “Listenin’” after a conversation with his roommates on how “love just isn’t quite the same without a little toxic behavior.” He delves into why toxic love is both addicting and sometimes unavoidable in modern-day relationships. “Shows like Love and Hip Hop have normalized the idea that you have to go through constant struggles such as cheating or not fully committing, to be involved with someone you have feelings for, and this song serves as a reflection of that; while we all long for the type of relationship that’s healthy and whole, there is still apart of us that longs for the drama of a toxic relationship/situationship. We all want to experience an ‘Issa and Laurence type love,'” he explains. While Becton has emerged as a voice for men to openly and unabashedly express their emotions, women continue to find his soulful vocals captivating and his honest reflections on love and life relatable. “Listenin'” is written by Reggie Becton, produced by Ehll Evans, with additional production and vocals by Aidan “Maestro” Carroll.

PG County, Maryland native, Reggie Becton has continued to deliver rich and dynamic vocals to his listeners. With a unique fusion of classic R&B and new wave soul, Becton looked to Aaliyah’s self-titled album as inspiration for his production, vocal arrangement, and soulful nature on his newest single “Listenin’.” Becton’s music has been featured by publications such as EARMILK, Elevator Mag, Lyrical Lemonade, Singersroom, DJBooth, and many more. He has also collaborated and partnered with brands like Fender, Steereo, Sofar Sounds, YOU42, and COLORS R&B Only. Becton has also co-written with artists at major labels like Atlantic Records and Warner Music.

Reggie Becton is a vocal powerhouse that offers a passionate and sincere reflection of the male experience while breaking down the barriers of toxic masculinity in his latest single “Listenin.” The single is now available to stream or download on digital music platforms worldwide. To keep up with Reggie Becton’s journey, follow him on Instagram @ReggieBecton.