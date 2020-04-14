Reggie Becton Drops New Remix “Rainin’ In LA”

A muted, vibe-filled bass serves as the fittingly soulful introduction for this groovy house and funk-infused R&B remix that demands head-bobbing from any listener. It’s Reggie Becton’s “Rainin’ in LA (Capacity Remix),” an upbeat refresh on the laid back original. The track is now available to download and stream on digital music platforms worldwide.

“I wanted to juxtapose the stripped-back nature of the original with something fresh and full of body so that the true essence of California was felt,” explains Reggie Becton. The track does just that in the way it transcends mood or setting. Whether you’re stuck in LA traffic, dancing in a club downtown, or driving through the hills with your friends, the track matches the California vibe. Produced by Yamill with additional production from Aidan “Maestro” Carroll, the remix is a nostalgic blend of soul, R&B, and house that has something for everyone. Becton’s vocals playfully and effortlessly bounce through the beat, soulfully tying the whole track together.

Reggie Becton is a breath of fresh air, with a hint of something smooth lingering from the past that you truly miss when compared to the trap-infused R&B of today. The PG County Maryland native discovered the sounds of Marvin Gaye, Prince, and Brandy at the young age of seventeen and since then has worked with and been mentored by musicians who have written and produced for some of the top voices in R&B. This allowed him to craft a sound that is a unique fusion of classic R&B and new wave soul. Becton’s music has been lauded by publications such as Elevator Mag, EARMILK, Lyrical Lemonade, Singersroom, DJBooth and many more. He has collaborated and partnered with brands like Fender, Steereo, Sofar Sounds, YOU42, and COLORS R&B Only. Reggie Becton has also co-written with artists and newly signed talent at major labels like Atlantic Records and Warner Music.

Whatever the mood, “Rainin’ in LA (Capacity Remix)” will have audiences vibing out to the pulsing synths and low-frequency bassline. A song like this comes around about as often as it rains in LA; so give it a listen. Keep up with all things Reggie Becton by following his social media @ReggieBecton.