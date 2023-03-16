Reggie B shares the cheating codes for the hustle in new single ‘Million Ways’

Reggie B aka Mr Risky Business resurfaces to share new single ‘Million ways’ a glorified trapper anthem. The ‘Top Boy’ of the north conveys life on the road using clever wordplay to lyrically illustrate the glitz and glamour of a narcos comrade on the come-up. Exploring themes of rivalry, struggle and devotion of the street hustle, Reggie delivers with calmness and clarity showcasing witty and punchline-packed bars. While placing his proud Dundalk identity and cross-cultural experience at the forefront of his raps and visuals.

Reggie’s return is sure to be one of the biggest stories in the Irish scene this year, and we are eagerly anticipating what he has in store. His debut project O2P released sparked a lot of conversation due to its critical acclaim making him become one of the most talked-about drill rappers in the game. With a string of successful releases to follow the talented and enigmatic rapper set the tone and demonstrated his readiness to take the Irish rap scene by storm once again.

Reggie, originally from Dundalk in Co. Louth, is one of the scene’s pioneers. Predominantly a Rap artist, Reggie has been influenced by the wave of Drill and Rap artists that have emerged from the UK in recent years, like Digga D, Headie One, Mostack, and J Hus as his main influences due to their authenticity. With huge interest shown overseas, it’s hard not to see Reggie becoming one of the biggest names in Irish hip-hop in the foreseeable future.

Keep up with Reggie via:

Twitter

Instagram