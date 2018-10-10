Reggae Soulful Singer ORieL Dwells Into a Forbidden Dance

Ever since ORieL’s unprecedented move in the history of reggae that saw him release two eps on the same day “Confidence 2.0’’ and “Love SoulJah’’, the muli-talented reggae artist’s revoluters fan base has grown tremendously due to his distinctive haunting soulful voice.

Fans of the artist have been eagerly awaiting for new music since the recording artist took a self-imposed hiatus to work on his craft emotionally, spiritually and physically. As 2018 is coming to an end, ORieL has gifted music lovers with the infectious “Lambada” single, the fifth and latest release of this year. As his discography boast works influenced by a myriad of genres, he describes his music as “Reggae/Fusion’’, reggae fused with the sound of Jazz, RnB, Rock, Blues and Hip Hop. The buzzworthy track “Lambada” falls into the latter as the song is laced with rhythmic dancehall drum and bass that’s fused with the latin sounds of a spanish guitar and pianos.

Written by ORieL and produced by the artist himself along with his production

teammates Lloyd Willacy and Ludwig Grant, the contagious track birthed an exciting colorful and vibrant lyric video that will excite all your senses. “Dance lambada, i’ll make your body dance lambada, love it when you put your body on mine, dance lambada’”.

An Afar Music Production, Lambada is available on your favorite streaming platform http://smarturl.it/Oriel-Lambada