Reggae Party Rockers IRIEspect Release the Brilliant Good Good EP

Dub Rock Reggae masters IRIEspect present the GOOD GOOD EP, their eagerly awaited debut offering on Dubshot Records – now available on Spotify and all the major music services.

LISTEN TO THE GOOD GOOD EP ON SPOTIFY

IRIEspect is a 6+piece reggae/dub/rock outfit from LI NY, including former members of popular LI scene staples The RBC & Vana Liya (Law Records). They have a very infectious & energetic live show, with a versatile sound blending elements of roots/rock/reggae, sprinkling in live dub, dancehall & latin; showcasing horns, keys, male & female vocals, as well as an added latin flare, ranging from party to chill to psychedelic vibes.

They’ve played alongside many national acts within the reggae/jam scene, creating big waves of positive vibes over the past few summers, leaving their rabid live fans chomping for more. Acts they’ve been compared to are in the likes of Sublime, Stick Figure, The Elovaters, Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, Rebelution & more. They have well attended performances all around their home markets of LI & NYC into the surrounding Tristate & Northeast areas, & along the East Coast into FL.

For All Music, Media, Social Links, Past Shows/Artists performed with etc, visit https://linktr.ee/IRIEspect -IRIEspect #irie #respect