Reggae on the Way Presents “Maui Aid on the Way: Wildfire Relief Concert”

Popular music festival Reggae on the Way presents “Maui on the Way: Wild Fire Relief” – a two-day concert benefiting the disastrous wild fires that have been raging across Hawaii.

“Maui Aid on the Way: Wild Fire Relief” will be held outside Airport Tavern in Tacoma, WA on September 9th and 10th. The block-party style event is open to those 21+ and will feature food trucks, local vendors and performances from some of Hawaii’s biggest stars including: Maoli, Rebel Souljahz, Anuhea, Eli-Mac, Ka’Ikena Scanlan and more! 100% of the net ticket proceeds, from both days, will go directly to helping rebuild the communities of those affected by the fires. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

“Hawaii has been feeling the pain of devastation and loss over the last couple of weeks. The wildfires have taken a horrific toll on Maui’s beaches, homes, and natural environment. We are heartbroken and deeply saddened to see how this has impacted our brothers, sisters, their families and community. Last week, we had many conversations with locals here in WA and HI about what we could do that would have the biggest impact to Kokua (help) and decided to turn our new festival ‘Reggae on the Way – Summer Sessions’ into a wildfire relief: ‘Maui Aid on the Way’. The Polynesian community has shown us so much support over the years by attending and performing at our events, so it was automatic for us to help.”

–Dan Rankin, CEO of Danno Presents and owner of the Airport Tavern

For more information, visit www.reggaeontheway.com and follow Reggae on the Way on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify. If you can’t attend the show but would still like to donate, please email reggaeontheway@gmail.com for more details.