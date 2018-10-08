Rees With the Devil – One-Man Metal Factory Releases “Hourglass”

With nods to the metal scene of the early 2000’s, Charlie Rees is preparing to release his latest single, Hourglass, an emotionally intoxicating four-minute ride through the artist’s darkest times. The follow-up to his single Bitter Taste, released in February, it shows a gentler side musically to Charlie’s style but packs no less of a punch.

Charlie Rees is a literal one-man band. Having earned his spurs firstly as the vocalist of Oceans Collide, then as drummer in Cerberon, he has taken the leap to release his own solo project, playing all the instruments on the album, as well as crafting all the songs. Hourglass is a far more introspective track than his debut single, and is, by the writer’s own admission, about a time when he was in a very bad place:

“I was in a toxic relationship – I was slipping down into previous depression I thought I recovered from. Those around me were turning against me and it was very much a reflective time for me. So, when I decided to look back on my relationships with others, specifically my girlfriend at the time, I realised that although there was so much love on my part and that there were good times, I had to come to terms with the facts; this isn’t going to last much longer and it is better that we part ways before we become more hurt than we already are, so we can move on and help better ourselves and our lives”

Watch the Video to Hourglass here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9iIqttUzgQ

Using his music to exorcise demons, Hourglass shows remarkable confidence, with layers peeled away to reveal a soulful voice and clinical musicianship. Cathartic for both Rees and the listener, it promises much for his upcoming album.

