REDNECK COUNTRY ALL-STAR WHEELER WALKER JR. DROPS “WWIII” PRE-ORDER THIS FRIDAY (9/7)

Redneck Country All-Star Wheeler Walker, Jr., widely regarded as Nashville’s foul-mouthed trail blazer, drops his much anticipated “WWIII” pre-order this Friday (9/7) at https://ffm.to/wwiii. “WWIII” marks Walker’s third collaboration with 4-time Grammy winning producer Dave Cobb (Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell), on the heels of two trailblazing albums that shook the country music world to its core: debut album “Redneck Shit” and “Ol’ Wheeler.”

The Nashville outlaw, who has sold more than 200,000 albums worldwide, continues his path of country pop destruction with the release of “WWIII” on November 30.

“Country music has turned into a bunch of lame, mainstream pop garbage. I’m here to save it. America owes me a thank you gift when this album is released,” states Wheeler.

Wheeler is currently on his “Dragon Energy” headlining tour and he’s also opening for legendary rocker and political activist Kid Rock on his “Rock N’ Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour.”

“WWIII” release show dates:

Nov. 28 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

Nov 29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

Nov 30 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

Dec 1 – Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom

Dec. 6 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

Dec. 7 – Chicago, IL – Joe’s On Weed

Dec. 8 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

For a full list of tour dates and tickets please see www.WheelerWalkerJr.com and https://kidrock.com/tour.

For more information about Wheeler Walker Jr., visit www.WheelerWalkerJr.com or follow @wheelerwalkerjr on Twitter.