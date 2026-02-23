Red, White & Bluegrass: The Kody Norris Show Drops “Spirit of America” Celebrating America 250

Award-winning country and bluegrass group The Kody Norris Show is helping kick off the America 250 celebration with the release of a new single, “Spirit of America,” the first taste of their highly anticipated summer album. Premiered by Whiskey Riff, the song paints a heartfelt portrait of the nation and the people who keep it moving forward, from hardworking truckers on the highways and farmers in the fields to the coal miners of West Virginia and the soldiers who serve and fight abroad to protect our freedoms. Honoring the grit, sacrifice, and everyday strength found across the country, the track reminds listeners that the true “Spirit of America” lives in its people.

“As we celebrate America 250, ‘Spirit of America’ was one of the first songs we knew we had to record,” shares Kody. “Owner of Rebel Records, Mark Freeman, pitched this song over to us to be the first single from our forthcoming album! The hard-working hands behind this country are the very ones that have kept our nation moving forward for 250 years, and we hope to honor a few of them with this song!”

The group is also excited to start their official “Spirit of America” tour, announcing over 60 shows in 20 states, including Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, Minnesota, Missouri, Texas, and more. They will also be heading to Colorado for their first-ever Rockygrass with artists including Punch Brothers, The Del McCoury Band, Tim O’Brien, Steep Canyon Rangers, and more!

The Kody Norris Show celebrated a standout night at the 2026 SPBGMA Awards, earning an impressive five honors, including Entertainer of the Year, Song of the Year for “The Auctioneer,” Band Overall of the Year, Guitar Performer of the Year for Kody Norris, and Male Vocalist of the Year for Kody Norris, a sweep that underscored the group’s rising momentum in bluegrass music. The night brought an additional emotional highlight when, during their Friday evening performance, Norris surprised Hayden “Jim” Hensley onstage with an invitation to join as the band’s official banjo player and newest member, turning an already triumphant evening into a truly unforgettable moment for the entire Kody Norris Show family.

The Kody Norris Show’s ‘Spirit of America’ Dates:

MAR 01 – Oakdale Bluegrass Festival / Glen Rose, Texas

MAR 12 – Columbia State Community College / Columbia, Tenn.

MAR 20 – Withlacoochee Bluegrass Festival / Dunnellon, Fla.

MAR 22 – Stillwater Police Association Benefit / Stillwater, Minn.

MAR 27 – Walhalla Performing Arts Center / Walhalla, S.C.

MAR 28 – James Wimmer Bristol Bluegrass Spring Festival / Bristol, Va.

APR 04 – Florida State Bluegrass Festival / Perry, Fla.

APR 10 – Royal Theatre / Macon, Mo.

APR 11 – Masonic Lodge Scottish Rite Valley Banquet Hall / Columbia, Mo.

APR 17 – Old-Time Bluegrass and Fiddlers Jamboree / Holladay, Tenn.

APR 18 – Bluebirds & Bluegrass at Dauset Trails Nature Center / Jackson, Ga.

APR 25 – Bluegrass on the Plains / Auburn, Ala.

APR 30 – Little Roy and Lizzy Music Festival / Lincolnton, Ga.

MAY 01 – Boxcar Pinion Memorial Bluegrass Festival / Chickamauga, Ga.

MAY 02 – Mr. B’s Spring Music Spectacular / Woodford, Va.

MAY 03 – Calvert Elks Lodge #2620 / Prince Frederick, Md.

MAY 07 – Malpass Brothers Bluegrass and Country Music Festival / Denton, N.C.

MAY 09 – Heritage Hall / Mountain City, Tenn.

MAY 14 – Valley Spring Fling / Luray, Va.

MAY 16 – Silver Dollar City Bluegrass & BBQ Festival / Branson, Mo.

MAY 17 – Silver Dollar City Bluegrass & BBQ Festival / Branson, Mo.

MAY 18 – Silver Dollar City Bluegrass & BBQ Festival / Branson, Mo.

MAY 22 – Hills of Home Bluegrass Festival / Coburn, Va.

MAY 23 – Museum of Butler, TN Homecoming / Butler, Tenn.

MAY 24 – Memory Days / Grayson, Ky.

MAY 30 – Back Forty Bluegrass Festival / Curryville, Mo.

For additional concert information and The Kody Norris Show’s full schedule, visit HERE.

Facebook | Instagram | X | TikTok | YouTube | Spotify | Website

About The Kody Norris Show:

The Kody Norris Show continues bringing bluegrass music to both core fans of the genre and new audiences. They are a youthful voice in bluegrass music, and insiders have awarded them multiple IBMA & SPBGMA Nominations and wins, including Entertainer of the Year, Instrumental Group of the Year, Guitar Performer of the Year for Kody Norris, and Fiddler of the Year for Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris. The Kody Norris Show’s album ‘All Suited Up’ (2021) charted at #7, and ‘Rhinestone Revival’ (2023) at #8 on the Billboard charts. Their trademarked high-energy style delivers an unrivaled live show experience. The band has played the Ryman Auditorium, Grand Ole Opry, SiriusXM, and other stages worldwide. Rife with rhinestones, loaded with laughs, and a heaping helping of high-powered traditional music, The Kody Norris Show is truly one of a kind. For more information, visit thekodynorrisshow.com.