Red Music Signs Elle Winter

RED MUSIC has signed pop singer/songwriter ELLE WINTER. The 19-year-old, NEW YORK CITY native was discovered by DISNEY at the age of 12; her debut album set to be released this year.

“We are thrilled to welcome ELLE WINTER and WINTER MUSIC to SONY’s RED MUSIC family,” RED MUSIC Pres. BOB MORELLI said, “ELLE not only writes amazing pop songs, but is poised, confident and destined to be a star.”

“I am thrilled to be joining an amazing team at SONY’s RED MUSIC to partner with me on this next chapter of my musical journey,” WINTER said.