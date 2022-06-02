Recording Artist Tiffany Haseker Basking In NMA Success

Tiffany Haseker displays her 2022 New Music Award. Tiffany won “Country New Artist of the Year” for this year’s NMA’s. The rising music star has been basking in major success from Country to Mainstream as her debut single “The One” (Radiant Dragonfly Music) has reached the top of multiple formats at New Music Weekly and other music charts. She also received a record number of votes on the New Music Weekly website propelling her to this major music award win.