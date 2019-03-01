Recording Artist Michael Corin Releases New Single “Little Bit Reckless”

Country music is a spiritual experience and Michael Corin brings that to life in his new single “Little Bit Reckless.” Raised on classic rock, his incredible melodies are rooted in Nashville culture which ignited his passion for the genre. “Little Bit Reckless” is the first in line of many more songs to come!

You can’t help but feel a connection with the award-winning artist as he croons this palatable tale. His raw passion and soaring vocals have earned him an impressive eight Music Industry Awards for Best Album (New Voice) and Best Song (“You’re Amazing”). Throughout all the awards, he always remains humble and dedicated to his loyal fanbase.

After relocating to Nashville, Corin found success early on with 3.1 Productions, a company headed by John Elefante from the band Kansas. He then decided to work independently and connected with Kent Wells, who produced the majority of Dolly Parton’s records.

Corin’s talents have carried him far. He had the privilege of performing onstage in honor of the legendary Dottie Rambo during her induction ceremony—along with the great Hank Williams Jr., at the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. That evening, the audience was packed with respected peers like Keith Urban, Taylor Swift, Gretchen Wilson, Jeffery Steele, and Barbara Mandrell.

“Music is about creating moments for people to see themselves in. It’s all about communication and connection. That is where magic can happen.” says Corin

His passion is songwriting and carrying a focused message to the masses. This first release is simply a taste of what’s to come. Corin is intent on creating moments through music that are relatable. Communication and connection are what drives his passion.

“One song can change everything.” continues Corin

ABOUT MICHAEL CORIN:

Michael Corin hails from Rockford, Illinois but his family originates in Nashville, Tennessee. There is no denying that his heart lies in music. Songwriting is his passion and Corin is laser-focused on releasing more music in the years to come. He firmly believes in his art and sees it as a bridge to communication and understanding. To Michael, music is everything. He’s a little bit reckless but destined to greatness.

