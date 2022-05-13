Recording Artist Karly C Releases Lovestruck Tune “I Was Gonna Love You”

Quirky Cowgirl Records is pleased to introduce a new studio recording from its flagship artist, Karly C. Karly celebrates the release of “I Was Gonna Love You”* AVAILABLE NOW via all digital retail outlets and streaming platforms. (Distributed by DistroKid.)

Her sixteenth studio recording, the track makes evident Karly’s versatility and talents to cater to multiple genres and attract music enthusiasts from across the globe, making for the ultimate radio experience. The original tune, produced by Dylan Maloney (Colt Ford Guitarist) and co-penned alongside Haley Ganis, is a romantic romp a tad left-of-center from the musical flavor of her previous recordings.

Precision percussion supported by high melodic guitar tones throughout represent a fervent heartbeat, while Karly’s raspy and breathy vocals (akin to Bonnie Tyler, Joan Jett and Pink) ignite the “take my breath away,” love-in-an-instant sentiment. The singer/songwriter’s gripping powerhouse vocals illuminate (at 2:23), heightening her designs at love from a distance, and the ensued love triangle.

I DON’T EVEN KNOW YOUR NAME

BUT THAT SMILE YOU GAVE WHEN YOU PASSED THE STAGE

I BET YOU’RE THINKIN’ BOUT ME

CAUSE’ I KNOW THAT I’M THINKIN’ BOUT YOU

I SEE YOU STARING FROM THE BAR

WHILE I’M SPILLIN’ MY HEART OUT PLAYIN’ MY GUITAR

I HOPE SHE DOESN’T CATCH YOU

UNLESS YOU WANTED HER TO

“I just sat down in the studio one day and starting singing the words; it was just that easy. That’s been my process from day one; I just write whatever comes to mind. I think it’s a process that comes from my experiences writing for television,” said the New Jersey native, Karly C. “The song is about two people who have an instant connection at first sight and the only caveat being…he’s taken. Or is he?”

Tim Galloway (Luke Bryan/Josh Turner/Love and Theft/Brett Eldredge/Gary Allan) is spotlighted on Dobro; Tania Hancheroff (Sheryl Crow/Luke Bryan/Paul Rodgers/Tim McGraw/Faith Hill/Reba/Carrie Underwood) sings background vocals. The track (“I Was Gonna Love You”) is impacting radio now;

Dan Hagar/Mach3 Entertainment Group is spearheading the country radio promotion.

Title: “I Was Gonna Love You”

Written by: Karly C/Haley Ganis

Produced by: Dylan Maloney

Label: Quirky Cowgirl Records

Mixed & Mastered by: Billy Decker

Distributed by: DistroKid

ABOUT

Karly C, born Karly Coleman from Hamilton Square, NJ, launched her music career in 2016. The self-taught guitarist, bass and piano player co-wrote and performed five songs for the hit television show

Dance Moms (Lifetime). Just two years later, Karly signed a production music publishing deal with Warner Chappell/BMG; she made her debut with a 10-song collection titled TAKE ME AS I AM. Her first taste of Pop radio success spawned in 2019, when the title track, “Take Me As I Am,” hit heavy rotation on SiriusXM (Venus Channel).

Karly followed with “You And Your Whatever” and “Another Drink Or Three;” both singles crossed over into the country radio format to enjoy momentum on the MusicRow chart.

Introducing Adele, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Sia, as her influences, stylistically, Karly also leans toward 1980s hair bands and female rockers such as Joan Jett and Heart.

Karly worked with Japanese EDM producer, Westie Seb, to record the 2021 single “Taste Of You” which can be heard on radio stations throughout the U.S. She also makes a special vocal appearance on the pop dance track, “Another Taste Of You” [produced by Jason Nevins (“Cruise”/ Florida Georgia Line feat. Nelly)] scheduled to be released later this year.

Taking a turn in creative direction, Karly is currently in the studio recording her next EP; the project is stocked with pop/punk originals in a vein similar to Avril Lavigne.

Connect:

https://www.karlycmusic.com/

https://www.facebook.com/KarlyCMusic

https://www.instagram.com/officialkarlyc