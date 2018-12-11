Recording Artist Eileen Carey Set To Open For Martha Davis and The Motels

Ring in the holiday season with Eileen Carey and her full band in town performing on Wednesday December 22, 2018 at The Rose in Pasadena. A guaranteed sellout, this show promises to highlight all of the fantastic songs that singer songwriter Eileen Carey has to offer.

Eileen Carey is a huge fan of Martha Davis and the Motels, you can hear Eileen’s incredible cover of Martha Davis’ “Only The Lonely” on her “Let It Go” CD, she considers Martha Davis and the Motel one of her major musical influences.

This will be a very special night for Eileen Carey and her fans. She will be singing her single; “That Town”, which has been a certified # 1 single, at New Music Weekly – Country Main Charts, and Country Internet Charts: while her just released new single “Anything That Reminds Me of You” has tucked itself up into their top 20 within weeks of its release.

Eileen Carey just came back from Las Vegas where she received the

The Producer Choice Honors at the Hard Rock Live on the Vegas Strip. She will also be performing on December 3 & 4 at The Sync Summit at Avalon in Hollywood.

Eileen Carey is a proven hit maker. Eileen has charmed and delighted audiences with such musical slices-of-life as “Good Bad Girl,” “Bottle Your Crazy Up,” “Bring on the Big,” “Let It Go,” “In The Air,” “Faith” and “Sweet Love.” Her vocal prowess is like no other, with her clear crisp smoky nuances, her individual groove has separated her away from the pack.

The Cleveland, Ohio native now lives in Los Angeles where Eileen Carey has become a fixture in the city’s bubbling music scene. She was named Los Angeles Music Awards “Live Country Performer” in 2017. In 2018 New Music Weekly voted Eileen its “Breakthrough Country Artist of the Year” which followed her 2017 crowning of their “Crossover Artist of the Year.” In April 2018 Eileenwas awarded “Country Female Solo Artist of the Year” by the Las Vegas Producers Choice Honors event held at the Hard Rock in Las Vegas. Eileen Carey also performs regularly in Nashville at World Famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Rippy’s and Honky Tonk Central.

Eileen Carey writes the popular “Music Mom” advice blog. “The world is filled with ups and downs,” she says of her blog’s mission, “so I want to help people see things in a more positive light and find a better place in their lives.”

With so many ongoing accolades Eileen Carey will entertain you, and take you through her journey that only a songstress of her caliber can do. She is passionate about her music, and helping her listeners overcome obstacles, especially the women. Come out and enjoy the holiday splendor and see what the buzz is all about.

