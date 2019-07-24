RECORDING ACADEMY / GRAMMY MEMBER, LAUREN DAVIDSON, SHINES WITH RECENT RELEASE OF “LIVE LAUGH LOVE”

Singer-songwriter, Lauren Davidson keeps on shining with career milestones and recent releases. Lauren’s recent single, “Live Laugh Love,” is the highlight of each of her concerts, and has been widely received by her fans. The song was co-produced by Grammy Award Nominee Bart Migal (Bjork, Jessica Simpson) and Cristian Camilo Castro (Musical Director, Guitarist, and cowriter with Davidson). Migal also mixed the track with master by David Browning (Katy Perry).

“Lauren Davidson proved that she is one of the most underrated female artists music scene. Davidson’s dynamic vocals were reminiscent of Kelly Clarkson meets the sassiness of Miranda Lambert.” – Markos Papadatos (Digital Journal)

“I’ve been waiting a long time to release Live Laugh Love. Jason and I connected through social media and popped this song out pretty effortlessly. I’ve played it live a bunch of times and was surprised how much my fans loved the song. I knew I wanted it to be the next single after my Ballads EP. I love the energy of the song- it’s sassy and strong,” explains Lauren Davidson.

Lauren just recently opened for The Marshall Tucker Band at The Paramount in Huntington. N.Y., and was overwhelmingly received. Lauren was recently became a member of the Recording Academy/Grammys.