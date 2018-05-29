Rebecca Wilde Joins Jeff Wicker To Wake Up WTVR (Mix 98.1)/Richmond

ENTERCOM AC WTVR (MIX 98.1)/RICHMOND adds REBECCA WILDE to the WICKER IN THE MORNING show, joining current morning host JEFF WICKER.

“We’re thrilled to bring REBECCA back into the RICHMOND mix and look forward to having her reconnect with our community,” said SVP/VIRGINIA BENNETT ZIER. “REBECCA’s drive and enthusiasm will ensure we continue to deliver the engaging local content our listeners look forward to daily on MIX 98.1.”

“I’m looking forward to returning to and waking up RICHMOND alongside JEFF,” said WILDE. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to join this great team.”