Rebecca Lynn Releases “I Am My Mother”

NASHVILLE, Tenn— Beloved and respected vocalist, songwriter and artist Rebecca Lynn debuted her new song “I Am My Mother” — co-written with Jamie Floyd, Rachel Thibodeau and Carolyn Dawn Johnson — on SiriusXM The Highway on May 14, 2023.

Lee Brice says, “Rebecca Lynn is one of the most talented humans I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. She has a voice that has been touched by God and I can not wait for the world to get the chance to hear her new music.”

Rebecca Lynn says, “‘I Am My Mother’ is one of the most important songs I’ve ever written. Never has a song brought me to tears the way this one has.”

“I Am My Mother” is the debut track from an album Rebecca Lynn will release later this year via Pump House Records, with tour dates in support of her release.

Music

About Rebecca Lynn:

Multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter Rebecca Lynn is a two-time GRAMMY Award and International Bluegrass Music Award winner. Hailing from Salyersville, KY, she has written songs for Martina McBride, Trisha Yearwood, Runaway June, Clay Aiken, and more. Rebecca’s voice can be heard on the albums of legends including Dolly Parton, Patty Loveless, and Vince Gill. As a founding member of the Loving Mary Band (Steven Tyler’s country band), she has toured Europe, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Canada and the U.S. as the rock icon’s bassist and vocalist. Now, she’s back in the studio working on her own full-length album, due out later this year.

