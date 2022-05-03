Rebecca Angel “Waiting In Vain” now at AC radio: Radio programmers download now

Rebecca Angel’s cover of the Bob Marley reggae hit “Waiting in Vain” is her fourth single to be released from her widely acclaimed Love Life Choices. According to Bistro Awards of Jun 28, 2021 by Gerry Geddy “Angel’s beautifully rhythmic phrasing takes the story of Bob Marley’s “Waiting in Vain” away from its reggae roots and gives the lyrics a new life with rare clarity and emotion. “Samy Stein writes in the 2021 issue of “Something Else”, “Waiting in Vain” is delivered with creative vocal arrangements which do the original justice, with a wonderful guitar solo, Angel shows her adaptability as she makes this work her way.” Rebecca’s first single from the album “For What it’s Worth” garnered the 2020 Independent Music Network Award for New Artists Breakout Single and her original composition “Thoughts and Prayers” garnered the 2021 Independent Music Network Award for “Mainstream Breakout Single”. Her album Love Life Choices has received rave reviews from around the world.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Rebecca Angel

Song Title: Waiting In Vain

Publishing: Bob Marley Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Love Life Choices

Record Label: NRP