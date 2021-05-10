Rebecca Angel “Just The Two Of Us” Now At Radio: Download Now

On her latest single, a heartfelt, deeply soulful, and jazzy-adventurous re-imagining of the Grammy winning classic “Just the Two of Us,” Rebecca Angel pays homage to the late Bill Withers, who recorded the original with sax legend Grover Washington, Jr., while speaking to our collective spirit of pandemic-era survival (“We can make it if we try”) and looking ahead to brighter days. The single follows Angel’s socially conscious 2020 interpretation of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth,” which won New Artist Breakout Single for the IMN (Independent Music Network) award and charted at number 1 on AC40 Indie Chart/NMW, AC40 Chart/NRH, Mainstream Top30 Chart/IMN, Most Increased AC40/NRH, and 94.7 (CIWV) The Wave. “Just The Two of Us” set for release April 23rd – is a crossover pop/AC/urban jazz styled track produced by veteran jazz/R&B keyboardist/producer Jason Miles. The track is anchored by an array of top session musicians, including bassist Reggie Washington and drummer Gene Lake, who have recorded on several of Rebecca’s previous recordings. New to the fold and adding fresh fire and sparkle to Rebecca’s clever phrasing and artful flow of sultry vocals are backing vocalist Maya Azucena, guitarist Ira Siegel and saxophonist Ada Rovatti, who tandems with Rebecca’s sensual vocalese on the song’s iconic horn solo. For Rebecca, “Just the Two of Us” was the gateway to the romance she cultivated with her now-husband, guitarist Jonah Prendergast. It was the first song the pair played as a duo during their time studying music at Ithaca College. The release of “Just the Two of Us” paves the way for the June release of Love Life Choices, Rebecca’s highly anticipated full-length debut album, which will include three previously released singles “For What It’s Worth,” “Thoughts & Prayers” and a remix of “Summer Song” along with several originals, a jazz adaptation of an Erik Satie piece and re-imaginings of classics by Antonio Carlos Jobim (“Waters of March”), Sade (“Maureen”) and Bob Marley (“Waiting in Vain”).

