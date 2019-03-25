Reba McEntire’s New Single ‘Freedom’ Is a Fist-Pumping Anthem

There’s no other word for it — Reba McEntire’s new single “Freedom” is a country banger. The inspiring, open-hearted love song is a signature song on her upcoming studio album Stronger Than the Truth. It’s the one that’s easiest to call autobiographical, but more importantly, it’s one that’s universal.

On an album filled with pure country ballads and western dance hall swingers, “Freedom” stands out as her most contemporary arrangement, but the progressive push doesn’t come at the expense of strong lyrical content. Once you’re able to move past a chorus capable of inciting a revolution, you find a gem of a story.

“I’m no stranger to the thick smoke of a bar and heart chained to a bottle of whiskey / And I’ve held strangers in my arms to pull apart the bars because I couldn’t find a key,” McEntire sings to begin “Freedom.” James Brunswick, Tommy Cecil, Jaida Dreyer and John Pierce wrote “Freedom,” opening their anthem with stone cold country poetry.

We’re not here, however, without that rising chorus. All the fist-pumping gifs apply — rare is the country song that inspires such an involuntary celebration, especially one that is at its core an absolute love song. If you can think of another by a 63-year-old country female, we’ll buy your next beer.

Chorus:

That’s why people fight for it, rise for it / Burn up the night for it / Cry for it, pine for it / Cross rivers wide for it / Once you’ve held the truth there’s nothing you won’t do / And when I look into your eyes I know why people die for it / Freedom / Loving you feels like freedom.

You’re the red, the white, the blue / The stars that cover the scars when we broke the shackles / And I’ve never been to war before but your boots there on the floor are proof that I’ve won the battle / And all you had to give to me / Was the gift of being free.