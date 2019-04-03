Reba McEntire’s Dream Collaborators…Cher, Bruno Mars

Reba McEntire has shared a list of her dream collaborators, and fans will likely be excited with her picks. The country superstar admits she’s a longtime fan of Cher’s and says the idea of a collaboration has been on her mind for a while.

“I’m a huge Cher fan, I have been forever,” McEntire tells People.

The country legend already has an important connection with Cher, as the two were recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2018 for their longstanding contributions to music and the arts.

“Wouldn’t that be fun?” she says of a potential collaboration. “It seems like a natural to me.” If the two stars were to unite, it wouldn’t be the first time a country artist has worked with the pop icon. Dolly Parton performed as part of the famous Cher … Special that aired on ABC in 1978, performing her crossover hit “Two Doors Down.”

“Dolly Parton and Cher? Of course, that’s a given,” McEntire notes. The “Fancy” singer also picked two major modern pop acts as dream collaborators: Pink and Bruno Mars.

“There’s people you want to go work with — that might be two things you wouldn’t ever think of,” she says. McEntire hasn’t been shy about her admiration for Mars in recent years, sharing her love for the “Uptown Funk” superstar on the Bobby Bones Show. She’s actually seen him in concert three times!

While we patiently wait for these incredible collaborations to unfold, McEntire will release her highly anticipated new album Stronger Than the Truth on Friday (April 5), two days before she hosts the 54th annual ACM Awards in Las Vegas. The ACMs air Sunday (April 7) at 8PM ET on CBS.