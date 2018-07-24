Reba McEntire Signs With Given Music Publishing

Country icon REBA MCENTIRE has signed an exclusive worldwide publishing deal with GIVEN MUSIC PUBLISHING (GMP). It is a professional reunion for MCENTIRE and GMP Founding Partner CINDY OWEN; MCENTIRE gave OWEN her start in the music industry when OWEN was in her teens, and OWEN later became MCENTIRE’s VP/Creative Services for 15 years.

“Signing REBA to GIVEN is for sure a full-circle moment for me,” said OWEN. “One of my greatest blessings is having had a front row seat for all these years to watch her blaze new trails and become the icon she is. Her work ethic, talent, and determination are unmatched and examples to us all. REBA has always made evident her lifelong passion for songs, songwriters, and the songwriting community. We at GIVEN look forward to being a part of her team as she continues to expand new horizons in entertainment and create opportunities for herself and other songwriters.”